Ilaiyaraaja Nominated To Rajya Sabha; PM Modi Hails Musician's Journey In Special Note

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to send him his best wishes.

PM Modi

Image: Facebook/@Ilaiyaraaja, ANI


Legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry with his melodious tracks reaching the hearts of people across the globe for many decades now. The veteran has now been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to send the music maestro his best wishes on the occasion.

Ilaiyaraaja nominated to the Rajya Sabha

Known for songs including Kuyil Paattu, Thenpandi Thamizhe, Vikram Vikram and many more, Ilaiyaraaja will now take a step in the political field with his nomination to the Rajya Sabha. Wishes have begun pouring in for the National Award winner.

PM Modi took to his Twitter account and shared a memorable picture of Ilaiyaraaja being honoured with a Padma Vibhushan award by President Ram Nath Kovind. The leader hailed his music that has reached 'people across generations'. PM Modi also shed light on the renowned music composer's 'inspiring' journey, as he came from a 'humble background' and rose to achieve a plethora of accolades. The PM expressed how glad he was about Ilaiyaraaja's nomination to the Rajya Sabha and wrote-

"The creative genius of @ilaiyaraaja Ji has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha."

PM Modi's birthday wish for Ilaiyaraaja 

The Prime Minister and Ilaiyaraaja have interacted in the past as well, and as the musician celebrated his birthday on June 2, he received a special wish on his big day. As per a report by ANI, PM Modi called the popular personality to extend his best wishes to him as he turned a year older. 

