Ilaiyaraaja Says There Is 'no Greater Critic' Than Him When It Comes To His Music

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja recently attended an event in Hyderabad, where he interacted with his fans and revealed his approach towards music. The legendary composer also responded to some questions asked by them.

During the interaction, the Aye Zindagi Gale Lagaa Le composer spoke about his approach towards music and said that he listens to all his songs after composing them. He further stated that he composes music the way a mother prepares food for her children.

He said, "All my songs that you hear have been heard by me first. Not as a composer but as a music lover. There is no greater critic than me when it comes to my songs. I approach and compose music for all of you the way a mother prepares food for her children — with the intention of serving them the best."

“The current generation talks about the use of technology in music all the time. But when it comes to composing, music is a technique, not technology. When music is programmed, it becomes technology. It is not technology that brings life to music but the musician’s technique", he added.

During the event, a short video capturing the maestro’s impeccable musical journey was played. It was directed by filmmaker AL Vijay and featured the local band, Threeory. Ilaiyaraaja looked happy while watching it on-screen.

Ilaiyaraaja's concert in Hyderabad

Ilaiyaraaja is set to perform at a concert at Gachibowli stadium in Hyderabad on February 26. While announcing the news of his concert at an event, the music maestro stated that all his compositions are his favourites as he hears them and moulds them before anyone else does.

"I can’t wait to get back on stage and connect with my fans through music. I hope to entertain you and contribute to your joy with many unforgettable performances on February 26," he said.