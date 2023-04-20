Imagine Dragons Singer Dan Reynolds' Ex-wife Aja Volkman Opens Up About Their Divorce

Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds' ex-wife Aja Volkman released a lengthy statement in relation to her ongoing divorce. Reflecting on the very public nature of her split, Aja, also a singer, shared her thoughts on her Instagram handle. She filed for divorce from Reynolds earlier this week.

Aja's statement

Though she does not officially mention it explicitly, the statement appears to be a reflection on behalf of both Aja and Dan from the perspective of them being public figures going through a split. Aja goes on to detail how being a public figure was simply what came with the territory of being a singer. The singer reflected how she has never made any official comment on her relationship, marriage or the ongoing separation with the Imagine Dragons singer and that is how she will keep it.

Singer and songwriter Aja went on to reveal how she chose to make the post to kill all unfounded speculations that have stemmed from her silence on the situation. Absolving Dan of any single-handed blame, Aja mused on the nature of life admitting that both Dan and her have made mistakes. Acknowledging their four children and the umpteen music that their "divine connection" has resulted in, Aja talked about how the day of filing for divorce marked a period of "big transition" in all their lives.

Dan's statement on the divorce

The Imagine Dragons frontman, Dan Reynolds too had earlier mentioned on The Howard Stern Show, similar sentiments about having to navigate a divorce in the public eye. He also commented on the complexity of relationships as he praised Aja for being an incredible mother and partner over the years. The pair announced their separation in September last year. Dan's statement on Twitter announced the news added with the former couple's intentions to prioritise their four children as the couple navigates this new chapter in their lives.

