In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor Arrive At Lata Mangeshkar's Home To Pay Tribute

Last Updated: 6th February, 2022 15:46 IST

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali too was clicked by the cameras while he was on his way to pay tributes to Lata Didi.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray was among the members of the political fraternity who were seen at Lata Mangeshkar's residence to pay their tributes to her.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who is a relative of Lata Mangeshkar, was also snapped arriving at the residence. The night before, she was also seen at the hospital where the legend breathed her last.

Veteran screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar and director Ashutosh Gowariker, who collaborated with Lata Mangeshkar on films like 'Lagaan' snapped on their way to her residence.

Director Madhur Bhandarkar and film producer-music label head Bhushan Kumar were among the celebrities who were spotted by the media, arriving at the venue.

Anupam Kher too arrived to pay his tributes to Lata Mangeshkar at her Peddar Road residence. In his tribute earlier in the day, "She can never leave us. Her image and songs will always remain etched i

Earlier on Sunday, Big B had paid a tribute on his blog, "She has left us .. The voice of a million centuries has left us .. her voice resounds now in the Heavens! Prayers for calm and peace ..".

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan was among the celebrities who arrived to pay tributes to Lata Mangeshkar at her Peddar Road residence. He was accompanied by his daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

