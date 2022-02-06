Last Updated:

In Pics: Anupam Kher, Sachin Tendulkar Pay Their Final Respect To Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday at the age of 92.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
lata mangeshkar
1/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Anupam Kher arrived at Lata Mangeshkar's residence in Mumbai on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

lata mangeshkar
2/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

He was spotted at her home hours after her sad demise and there seemed to be heavy security at the location.

lata mangeshkar
3/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

He also penned down a heartfelt note on Twitter and mourned her loss after the news broke.

lata mangeshkar
4/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sachin Tendulkar was seen at Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday, where the legendary singer breathed her last.

lata mangeshkar
5/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

He was spotted in his car as he made his way to pay his final respects to the late singer.

lata mangeshkar
6/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Crowd was seen surrounding him as he made his way to the hospital.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: lata mangeshkar, anupam kher, sachin temdulkar
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tamannaah & other celebrities spotted in Mumbai

In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tamannaah & other celebrities spotted in Mumbai
IN PICS | From Kangana Ranaut to Deepika, best dressed Bollywood celebs of the week

IN PICS | From Kangana Ranaut to Deepika, best dressed Bollywood celebs of the week
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com