IN PICS | Asha Bhosle, Shraddha Kapoor Pay Their Last Respects To Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar no more: Asha Bhosle, Shraddha Kapoor and other eminent personalities paid tribute to the legendary singer, who passed away on Sunday, Feb 6.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Lata Mangeshkar passes away
1/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Lata Mangeshkar's sister Asha Bhosle and actor Shraddha Kapoor pay their last respects to the legendary singer, who passed away on Sunday, February 6, at the age of 92 

Lata Mangeshkar passes away
2/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar will be cremated with full state honours in Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Sunday

Lata Mangeshkar passes away
3/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The Bharat Ratna recipient breathed her last on February 6 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after a weeks-long battle with COVID-19

Lata Mangeshkar passes away
4/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Lata Mangeshkar was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday, February 5

Lata Mangeshkar passes away
5/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The singer's brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar and sister Usha Mangeshkar are among the many eminent personalities who are gathering at Shivaji Park for the legendary singer's funeral 

Lata Mangeshkar passes away
6/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, along with his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda also arrived at the singer's residence to pay their final respects

Tags: lata mangeshkar, ashal bhosle, breach candy hospitak
