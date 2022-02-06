IN PICS | Asha Bhosle, Shraddha Kapoor Pay Their Last Respects To Lata Mangeshkar

Last Updated: 6th February, 2022 18:35 IST

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, along with his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda also arrived at the singer's residence to pay their final respects

The singer's brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar and sister Usha Mangeshkar are among the many eminent personalities who are gathering at Shivaji Park for the legendary singer's funeral

The Bharat Ratna recipient breathed her last on February 6 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after a weeks-long battle with COVID-19

Lata Mangeshkar's sister Asha Bhosle and actor Shraddha Kapoor pay their last respects to the legendary singer, who passed away on Sunday, February 6, at the age of 92

