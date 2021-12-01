In Pics: BTS' 'Permission To Dance On Stage' First In-person Concert In Over 2 Years

Last Updated: 1st December, 2021 17:41 IST

Surprising the fans across the world, American singer Megan Thee Stallion joined BTS for the performance of their smash hit 'Butter'.

The leader of the group, RM, exuded confidence and charm as he delivered an exceptional performance with his boys.

ARMY trended 'We love Hobi' on Twitter worldwide as J-Hope appeared emotional to meet ARMY for the first time in two years.

Suga stole many hearts at the concert by sporting his new ginger harido reflecting his fierce charisma on stage.

The eldest member of the band, Jin basked in the booming cheers and love of ARMY at the venue.

BTS' Permission To Dance on Stage concert marked the first in-person concert of the band in over 2 years.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.