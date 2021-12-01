In Pics: BTS' 'Permission To Dance On Stage' First In-person Concert In Over 2 Years

Quick links:
BTS' Permission To Dance on Stage concert marked the first in-person concert of the band in over 2 years.
The concert held at Los Angeles' SoFi stadium witnessed its first-ever 4-sell outs of a single band or artist.
Suga stole many hearts at the concert by sporting his new ginger harido reflecting his fierce charisma on stage.
ARMY trended 'We love Hobi' on Twitter worldwide as J-Hope appeared emotional to meet ARMY for the first time in two years.
The leader of the group, RM, exuded confidence and charm as he delivered an exceptional performance with his boys.
'Golden Maknae' Jungkook trended worldwide as he delivered an unforgettable performance on the stage.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.