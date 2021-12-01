Last Updated:

In Pics: BTS' 'Permission To Dance On Stage' First In-person Concert In Over 2 Years

The popular South Korean boyband BTS held its first in-person concert in 2 years at Los Angeles' SoFi stadium. The concert spans over four days.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
BTS Permission to Dance on Stage
1/10
Credit: Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC/PR

BTS' Permission To Dance on Stage concert marked the first in-person concert of the band in over 2 years. 

BTS Permission to Dance on Stage
2/10
Credit: Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC/PR

The concert held at Los Angeles' SoFi stadium witnessed its first-ever 4-sell outs of a single band or artist. 

BTS Permission to Dance on Stage
3/10
Credit: Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC/PR

The eldest member of the band, Jin basked in the booming cheers and love of ARMY at the venue. 

BTS Permission to Dance on Stage
4/10
Credit: Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC/PR

Suga stole many hearts at the concert by sporting his new ginger harido reflecting his fierce charisma on stage. 

BTS Permission to Dance on Stage
5/10
Credit: Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC/PR

ARMY trended 'We love Hobi' on Twitter worldwide as J-Hope appeared emotional to meet ARMY for the first time in two years. 

BTS Permission to Dance on Stage
6/10
Credit: Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC/PR

The leader of the group, RM, exuded confidence and charm as he delivered an exceptional performance with his boys. 

BTS Permission to Dance on Stage
7/10
Credit: Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC/PR

Jimin serenaded ARMY at the SoFi stadium with his praiseworthy vocals. 

BTS Permission to Dance on Stage
8/10
Credit: Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC/PR

V shone like a true star courtesy to his charismatic stage presence and alluring voice. 

BTS Permission to Dance on Stage
9/10
Credit: Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC/PR

'Golden Maknae' Jungkook trended worldwide as he delivered an unforgettable performance on the stage.

BTS Permission to Dance on Stage
10/10
Credit: Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC/PR

Surprising the fans across the world, American singer Megan Thee Stallion joined BTS for the performance of their smash hit 'Butter'. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: BTS Permission to Dance on Stage, BTS, Music news
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics: 'Atrangi Re' & 'Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui' team papped during promotions

In Pics: 'Atrangi Re' & 'Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui' team papped during promotions
In Pics: From Jacqueline Fernandez to Nora Fatehi; check celebs chic airport looks

In Pics: From Jacqueline Fernandez to Nora Fatehi; check celebs chic airport looks
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com