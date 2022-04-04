IN PICS | Grammy Awards 2022: Most Memorable Moments From The Grand Ceremony

Last Updated: 4th April, 2022 18:06 IST

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber were caught in an adorable moment as they witnessed a Grammy performance.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s virtual appearance at the awards was one of the highlights of the ceremony.

Olivia Rodrigo bagged three awards at Grammys 2022 in the categories of Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.

BTS took to the stage and delivered an incredible performance on their chartbuster track Butter. The spy-themed performance saw the band members dressed in matching black outfits.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.