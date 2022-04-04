Last Updated:

IN PICS | Grammy Awards 2022: Most Memorable Moments From The Grand Ceremony

From Jon Batiste's big win to BTS' incredible performance, here's looking at some of the most iconic moments that happened at the Grammys 2022.

Grammys 2022
Image: Instagram/ @recordingacademy

Jon Batiste won big at the 2022 Grammy Awards, taking home five major awards including Album of the Year. 

Grammys 2022
Image: Instagram/ @recordingacademy

BTS took to the stage and delivered an incredible performance on their chartbuster track Butter. The spy-themed performance saw the band members dressed in matching black outfits. 

Grammys 2022
Image: Instagram/ @recordingacademy

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion recreated an iconic moment between Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey from two decades ago. 

Grammys 2022
Image: Instagram/ @recordingacademy

Olivia Rodrigo bagged three awards at Grammys 2022 in the categories of Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Grammys 2022
Image: Instagram/ @zelensky_official

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s virtual appearance at the awards was one of the highlights of the ceremony. 

Grammys 2022
Image: Instagram/ @recordingacademy

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber were caught in an adorable moment as they witnessed a Grammy performance. 

Grammys 2022
Image: Instagram/ @recordingacademy

Lady Gaga delivered a touching tribute to her long-time collaborator Tony Bennett at the Grammy Awards 2022

