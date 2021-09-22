IN PICS: Kanye West Buys Beach Side Malibu House Designed By Ando For $57.3 Million

American rapper Kanye West has reportedly purchased a Japanese island house for a whopping $57.3 million in Malibu, California. According to Dirt.com, the Malibu house has been designed by Pritzker Prize-winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando. The 4,000 square feet residence is part house and part sculpture and is one of the few Ando-designed homes in the United States.

For quite some time, West was obsessed with the place ever since he visited Naoshima. He has described Ando's Japanese art island as life-changing. He once detailed his wish to live inside a James Turrell sculpture which is found on the island.

Here’s how Kanye West's new island house in Japan looks like:

The house sits between two other homes that span under 5,700 square feet and stretch from the road to the beach. At the front, it has a two-lane street that is often used by local surfers and beachgoers. With a relatively wide public beach at his side and no yard, West will save money on landscaping bills for the vaguely Brutalist-inspired house. The three-storey house is designed to look like a military bunker on the outside while having 4 bathrooms and 5 bedrooms on the other side of the wall. It also has a penthouse-level room with a breathtaking view.

The property previously belonged to a Wall Street financier and ex of Ashley Olsen, Richard Sachs, who bought the home at a much lower price of $1.9million. Before being taken off-market, the house was initially offered at $75 million last year. Kanye's new property is about a half-an-hour drive from the $60million Hidden Hills mansion where his estranged wife and mother to his four children Kim Kardashian lives.

Kanye West agrees deal with tech company that sued him

On September 21, Kanye West reached an agreement with tech company MyChannel that sued him for $20M for stealing their ideas. The 44-year-old rapper has given his nod to a joint stipulation of dismissal with MyChannel. According to RadarOnline.com, both parties are all set to pay their own legal fees. In August 2020, MyChannel has filed a lawsuit against West claiming that he told he admired the way their tech used artificial intelligence 'to incorporate e-commerce in video content' and planned to use it on his Yeezy website, Daily Mail reported.

