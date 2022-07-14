The second teaser of HYBE's variety show, In The Soop Friendcation has been finally dropped by the makers on July 13. The show will feature five friends including BTS' V, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik, and Peakboy who will be seen jetting off on their trip together for 4 days and 3 nights near Goseong-gun, in Gangwon province of South Korea.

For the unknown, unlike BTS’ previous In The SOOP vacations, wherein they holidayed in a villa, the Wooga Squad (a term given for five friends) seems to be trying different things during their adventurous trip. Capturing picturesque locations, the Wooga Squad also discusses how they became friends, for the first time ever.

The Soop Friendcation' second teaser out

The newly released teaser shows the squad gathering in a conference room where they plan their four-day trip to Goseong. Park Seo Joon exclaims, “I think this is crazy!” and Peakboy asks, “So this is pretty much all going to be spur-of-the-moment, right?”

BTS V whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, reassuringly says, “Just trust me. That’s all you need to do.”

#IN_THE_SOOP : Friendcation Official Teaser 2

(https://t.co/k0TZWLB5Mi)



✔️Premieres July 22

➡️JTBC : 7/22(금) 밤 9시 첫 방송 (KST)

➡️Disney+ : 7/22(금) 밤 11시 공개 (KST)



✔️Cast : 박서준, 픽보이, 최우식, 박형식, 뷔

✔️New episodes on Disney+ every Friday at 11PM (KST) — IN THE SOOP Official (@INTHESOOP_TV) July 13, 2022



Following their discussion, the teaser then moves on to show the Wooga squad enjoying themselves together while fishing, skating, and having a blast in an indoor swimming pool during their trip together. Later, as they enjoy a campfire, they reflect on their friendship and how it came about.

While sitting around the campfire, Choi Woo Shik recollects, “Come to think of it, if we hadn’t played that game that one time, we wouldn’t have met each other.” However, Park Hyung Sik disagrees, “No, we would have still found one another somehow.” The show, The Soop Friendcation will premiere on July 22, and it will air jointly on JTBC (at 9 p.m. KST) and Disney+ (at 11 p.m. KST).

Hidden away from the world, this brand-new travel reality series shows friends taking time to enjoy nature and indulge in their favourite pastimes. Throughout the course of the four-episode series, viewers will get to see the stars decompress, enjoy personal conversations, and recharge over a well-earned break away from the pressures of day-to-day stardom.

Meanwhile, The Walt Disney Company and BTS Studio home Hybe recently entered into a collaboration with each other. The companies will come together to produce five streaming titles that will include three exclusive projects featuring the BTS band.

