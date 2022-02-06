Last Updated:

'India Has Lost A Great Daughter': Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Mourns Lata Mangeshkar's Demise

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh described Lata Mangeshkar as the Nightingale of India and said India has lost a great daughter.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Image: Instagram/@dr.manmohansingh__/PTI


New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday described Lata Mangeshkar as the Nightingale of India and said India has lost a great daughter.

Condoling the demise of the noted singer, he said her passing away is an immense loss to the nation and the void is going to be impossible to fill.

"I have learnt with the deepest sorrow about the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar. India has lost a great daughter. She was the 'Nightingale of India' and through her songs made an immense contribution to the cultural integration of the country," Singh said in his condolence message.

"My wife and I send our heartfelt condolences to the members of Lataji's family, and we pray to God for the peace of the departed soul," he said.

Lata Mangeshkar died early on Sunday at a Mumbai hospital at the age of 92. She was admitted to the hospital a few days ago after suffering from COVID-19.  

Image: Instagram/@dr.manmohansingh__/PTI

Tags: lata mangeshkar, Manmohan Singh, music
First Published:
