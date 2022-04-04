Indian musician Ricky Kej's second Grammy win has left every Indian’s chest swelling with pride. The musician along with rock legend Stewart Copeland won the Best New Age Album for Divine Tides. Soon after his album was declared the winner, the musician along with Stewart stepped on the stage to lift the trophy and greeted the audience with a Namaste.

For the unversed, Ricky Kej, who has over 100 awards in over 20 countries across the globe, received his first Grammy Award for his album Winds of Samsara in 2015. He has been awarded United Nations Global Humanitarian Artist and is also an active environmentalist. After receiving the award, Ricky in his acceptance speech explained the meaning of the Sanskrit term 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

Ricky Kej's Grammy acceptance speech has 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' reference

While addressing the stars after the win, Bangalore-based musician Kej revealed that his album Divine Tides is all bout ‘co-existence'. Talking about the same, he said, “In India, we have a saying as "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" which means that the world is one family. And when we think that the world is one family, the only thing that comes to our mind is living in peace within the human species. But we have to go further in that and we have to live with peace with all the entities that live on this planet, whether it is the wildlife, the forest, the elements of nature which as the water we drink, the air we breathe, the land we walk on and Divine Tides is all about co-existence.”

After his name was announced and he stepped on the stage with Stewart, Kej made it a point to touch the feet of his fellow winner while thanking him for the support. “I just want to thank Stewart for joining me on this beautiful musical journey. I mean I grew up with his music, grew up with his posters on my wall, and today I have won a Grammy along with him. It's absolutely amazing.”

His acceptance speech received thunderous applause and hooting from the spectators who were just mesmerized by the young star’s words of wisdom and the way he described his album. Kej celebrated his Grammy victory with a special post. Taking to his Instagram profile, the composer shared two photos, one pre-win, and the other post-Grammy victory. In the first picture, he can be seen adjusting his jodhpuri bandgala suit in front of a mirror as he gears up for a night at the award show and in the second one, he and Copeland pose for a photo after their Grammy win.

