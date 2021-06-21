'Indian Idol 12': Himesh Reshammiya To Collaborate With Pawandeep Rajan & Arunita Kanjilal

Indian Idol 12 is one of the most popular singing reality shows on television at the moment. Contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal are two of the most popular contenders, and they never fail to impress fans and judges with their performances. Judge Himesh Reshammiya was so impressed by their singing abilities that he has now decided to collaborate with them for his upcoming album.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Himesh Reshammiya shared a poster image of his upcoming song with Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. The duo will appear on Himesh Reshammiya's upcoming album, Moods with Melodies, in the opening tune. In the picture, one can notice Himesh showing his half-face where he can be seen giving an intense pose. One can also notice Pawandeep and Arunita in the corners of the poster. The name of the song is Tere Bagairr.

Along with the post, the singer went on to reveal details about the same. He wrote, “The first song which is sung by @pawandeeprajan and @arunitakanjilal is called Tere Bagairr from Moods with Melodies which is my new album as a composer for my label @himeshreshammiyamelodies, song be releasing on 23 rd June, lyrics by @sameeranjaanofficial, the mood is Deewaana, pls give it all you love #moodswithmelodies”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Himesh shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users lauded the trio, while some could not stop gushing over it. One of the users wrote, “Sir we wanna thank you for giving them this huge opportunity”. Another user wrote, “THANK YOU, ONCE AGAIN”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

This is not the first time Himesh has given a newcomer a chance. Many newcomers have been launched by the singer at an early stage in their careers. Singers such as Akasa Singh, Palak Muchchal, Darshan Rawal, Mohd Irfan, Vinit Singh, Ranu Mondal, and Aman Trikha, among others, have collaborated with the composer on their first of many songs. Pawandeep and Arunita, on the other hand, are well-known for their vocal abilities. They also made headlines for their alleged love angle, which some argued was a ploy by the creatives to increase TRP.

Image: Himesh Reshammiya Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.