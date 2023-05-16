Indian K-pop Idol Aria Says BTS Inspired Her To Debut In The Genre

Indian K-pop idol Aria recently opened up on her journey from a common girl in Kerala to becoming a K-pop idol in South Korea. The rapper revealed she first got to know about K-pop after watching a music video of the global boy band BTS. She was afterwards intrigued by the new musical style she had been exposed to and eventually went on to become a K-pop star herself.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Aria said, after viewing a music video of the South Korean sensation BTS, she got to know about the genre of K-pop. The unique style of the group intrigued her. Later, she dived deep into the genre and eventually succeeded to debut in a K-pop group.

Weighing in on the debate of if she is the first or the second Indian K-pop idol to debut. The Who Am I singer urged people to quit attempting to stir up conflict between two dedicated people who are achieving their ambitions. The other Indian Korean artist is Sriya from BLACKSWAN.

More about Aria from X:IN

Aria hails from Kerala and belongs to a South-Indian family. Before making her debut in the K-pop industry, she worked as a child actor in the Malayalam-language film titled Melvilasom (The Address). She played the role of Ammu in the movie. In 2022, she joined GBK Entertainment as a trainee to become a Korean artist.

Later, the agency revealed Aria as one of the five selected members of an upcoming girl group named MEP-C. They also unveiled that she is of Indian origin, but due to some reasons, she decided to quit the group in 2023. However, she was introduced to the girl group X:IN on March 8, 2023, as the final member. Soon after, she went viral for her looks and received a warm welcome from her Korean fans.

