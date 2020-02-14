The Debate
Indian Music Band Parikrama's Lead Guitarist Sonam Sherpa Passes Away At 48

Music

Sonam Sherpa, founding member & lead guitarist of popular Indian band Parikrama, has passed away at the age of 48 in Kurseong after he suffered a cardiac arrest

Parikrama

Sonam Sherpa, founding member and lead guitarist of the popular Indian band Parikrama, has passed away at the age of 48 in Kurseong after he suffered a cardiac arrest. He had visited Kurseong to record music for an upcoming movie.

Sherpa did his initial schooling from Kalimpong in West Bengal and later went to New Delhi to pursue his graduation. Sherpa had featured in various mainstream media. He also owned an institute for music enthusiasts Parikrama School of Music which is based in Delhi.

Played the guitar since the age of 9

Sonam had been playing guitar since the age of 9 and had founded his band Parikrama in 1991. The band's fellow musicians include Subir Malik, Nitin Malik Gaurav Balani, Saurabh Chaudhari to name a few. The official twitter handle of the band Parikrama posted about Sherpa's sudden demise calling him the backbone of the band.

 

The news has shocked the music fraternity of the country as Sherpa’s work had inspired and left a mark among several musicians. Music director and composer Ehsan Noorani have taken to Twitter to mourn the celebrated musician's death.

Actor Farhan Akhtar took to social media platform Instagram to post a picture of himself with Sonam Sherpa.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

