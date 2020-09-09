Indian Rap Artist Raftaar Tests COVID Positive, Says He's 'asymptomatic & Self-isolated'

Popular rap artist Raftaar has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under self-isolation at his home in Mumbai. The rapper confirmed the news on Wednesday through a video update on his Instagram stories where he can be seen speaking to his fans and followers with a mask on his face and revealing his diagnosis. He claimed that the confirming test may have a technical defect as he feels fit and fine.

In the video, Raftaar can be heard saying that he had intended to begin filming for Roadies and therefore, had to undergo a battery of tests including COVID. He shared that he tested negative for COVID twice and then tested positive in the third test. Raftaar has been asked by BMC officials to stay at home and remain in home-quarantine as he is asymptomatic.

He said, "I am waiting to be tested again because I feel there must be some technical error because I am just fit and fine, I am not feeling unwell. I don't think I have the disease because I don't display any symptoms or traits. But it's my duty to isolate myself and I assure you all that I am fit and fine. Please don't worry, I will keep you updated regarding my health. I have already started getting calls. I don't know how people got this information so fast. Don't worry, I will take care of myself. All of you please take care."

Read | Did you know Raftaar wrote a song for a Hollywood film starring Chris Pratt?

Raftaar recently revealed that he is associating with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for an upcoming untitled movie. Taking to his Instagram handle, Raftaar shared a picture with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and mentioned that the actor has ‘captured’ his heart after they previously joined hands a song in the music video, Mantoiyat. Raftaar will turn producer for the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer and the film is scheduled to release in 2021.

Read | Raftaar announces film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui; spills few details about the project

Read | Varun Sood replaces Raftaar as Roadies’ youngest gang leader, calls it a 'long journey'

Read | Raftaar's journey from a participant in 'DID' to becoming a famous rapper is inspiring

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.