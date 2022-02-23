Indian Rock Band Releases Album With Frontiers Music, Stirs Nostalgia Among Metal Fans

Remember Rock On, the critically acclaimed Farhan Akhtar starrer that captivated audiences with its complex storyline at the backdrop of India's band culture and some scintillating songs? The movie was released in 2008, a time that rock music was gaining prominence in India, and bands like Euphoria, Pentagram and Parikrama were a common name on music playlists.

While 'rock bands' are essentially considered an offshoot of American culture that attained worldwide recognition and fame in the 80s and 90s, India, in the last two decades, has made some significant contributions to the world of rock music. Bands like Indian Ocean (founded in 1990), Parikrama (1991), Pentagram (1994), Skiny Ally (1999), Soulmate (2003), Gingerfeet (2012) and Girish and the Chronicles (GATC) (2009) have time and again proven that universality of rock music in uniting the world.

Among them GATC frontman, Girish Pradhan can boast of lending his voice to a project fronted by drummer Chris Adler, a founding member of the legendary metal band 'Lamb of God' who also played the drums for Megadeath's Grammy-winning album, Dystopia.

(L-R: James LoMenzo, Chris Adler, Girish Pradhan, Myron; Image: @firstborneofficial/Facebook)

As GATC released their third album, Hail to the Heroes, earlier this month with Frontiers Music Srl, who have been associated with bands such as Mr. Big, Whitesnake and Toto, Republic got in touch with Girish Pradhan to discuss the past, present and future of rock music in India.

'The scene has changed a lot'

"The (rock) scene has changed a lot," says Girish, as he recalls the days he and his friends would headbang to bands like Iron Maiden and Judas Priest, but acknowledges that there's a whole community around the world still dedicated to hard-hitting riffs, fast guitar shreds, breakdowns and screamingly powerful vocals.

"A band like Iron Maiden is still doing great at the same time, you know. Their last album, Senjutsu (released 2021), was like a worldwide sensation. There are so many people who want (the) old school sound and a lot of people who actually grew up with that kind of sound...they miss that scene," Girish said.

"In the last 5-6 years, there have been really good old school sounding bands, all across Europe, especially Europe, you know, and, labels like Frontier records, who we have signed up with, they have this kind of bands," he added.

Rolling Stone India described Girish and the Chronicles' second album, Rock the Highway, as "pure mayhem for any fan of Eighties rock and metal." The song Rock N' Roll Is Here To Stay, from the album, immediately caught the attention of metal lovers worldwide. The music video has garnered over 836K views and over 23K likes.

"The song 'Rock N' Roll Is Here To Stay' immediately caught off. It kind of spread like wildfire at that time in the melodic rock and heavy metal community," Girish recalled.

While Girish's band, GATC, has been known for their old school sound, closer to classic rock legends like Def Leppard and Iron Maiden, the singer-songwriter says that they do try to put in some other elements, including progressive lines in their music.

"We introduce one or two songs in our albums which have a different feeling to it. Some are kind of progressive. Like Endless Road we wrote a couple of years ago, Identity crisis... we had that song, you know, But yes... We just love that music...We have always been in love with that old school sound."

Firstborne: Girish joins Lamb of God drummer Chris Adler for new project

One of the reasons, Girish feels, that saw Rock N' Roll Is Here To Stay being celebrated, was a heavy metal magazine picking it up on Myron's suggestion.

"It was also a big thanks to Myrone because I have a side project, Firstborne, with Chris Adler, and Myron is the guitarist. He just forwarded the song...I guess, and I immediately got an email from Frontiers. 'We are completely conquered by your new song and video, let's start talking'," Girish said.

(Girish and The Chronicles perform at the UrRock Festival in Switzerland; Image: @girishandthechronicles/Facebook)

After teaming up with former White Lion and Megadeath bassist James LoMenzo and guitarist Myron, Adler had in a previous media interaction said 'he struck gold' when he heard Girish, and in 2020, Firstborne released their first EP. Girish promises something exciting from the project this summer.

'Dawn of a nostalgic kind of music'

When asked about the hard rock and heavy metal genre fast losing its popularity, Girish feels that it's not really the case. "There are shows like Cobra Kai and you know they're using old school tunes. I can see the dawn of a nostalgic kind of music. Most of the bands think in those terms. I wanna introduce something new to the world but I think, for me, it was just about the love of the music. The love I have for this kind of music. It is my lifestyle," he says.

The popular show, Cobra Kai, does indeed give rock lovers a reason to celebrate with tracks like Leo Brenberg and Zack Robinson's Hallway Hellscape and Ace Degenerate.

Girish still recalls fondly the days of college fests when he would perform live with his band, comprising Suraz Karki (lead), Yogesh Pradhan (bass) and Nagen Mongranti (drums).

"The album getting released was like a 10-year journey in the making. Were already had a lot of music in us," he said.

Recalling the IIT Guwahati fest, where the band was among the celebrated performers, Girish said, "The scene was quite nice. Everyone was either into something more like experimental stuff or they were into like groove metal kind of a thing. We were the only band doing this classic metal."

From their first single, Angels, in 2009, to Hail to the Heroes, which also has a song featuring Adler and group, Girish and the Chronicles have come a long way and promise to thrill fans with more rocking songs blending an 80s nostalgia with the modern YouTube world.

Hail to the Heroes is released globally under record label giant, Frontiers Music Srl. The album has 12 tracks released worldwide, and a 13th bonus track available for a special Japan edition.

