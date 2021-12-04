'India's Best Dancer': Asha Bhosle Reveals She Did Not Want To Be A Singer, Here's Why?

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle who is set to grace the show India’s Best Dancer as a special guest made some shocking revelations about her life. In a new promo video, the singer can be seen confessing her love for dance and how singing was not her first love.

Asha Bhosle who has crooned sacral popular songs like Le Gayi, Sharara, and more left everyone in a state of shock after she told on Indian television that she did not want to become a singer since childhood. She confessed that since childhood she wanted to learn dance, however, she revealed that her mother was against it and she used to scold her for thinking about dance.

Asha Bhosle shares her love for dance since childhood

Asha Bhosle will not once again make the fans crazy with the magic of her voice, but will also be seen dancing on the stage. Asha Bhosle’s dance with the judges Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor, and Terence Lewis will leave all her fans mesmerized. Asha Bhosle's appearance on the television show comes after the singer’s 75 years in the industry. The celebrations will take place on the reality show that will commemorate with a tribute to the singer withal the tracks she has crooned to date. Apart from this, Bhosale will also be seen dancing to Hrithik Roshan songs on the show in a blue sari.

In another promo shared by SonyTV official, the host and judges of India's Best Dancer were seen welcoming singing sensation Asha Bhosle on the sets of India's Best Dancer. The singer will be the next special judge for the coming weekend as the show will celebrate her 75 years in the industry. As per the clip, Asha Bhosle was seemingly thrilled to watch the contestants perform on her iconic songs. This will mark Asha Bhosle's first-time appearance on a dance reality show.

In the snippet, Asha Bhosle was also seen giving some dating advice to one of the contestants with her iconic song Jhuka Ke Sar Ko Puchho. The singer taught the contestant how to confess his feelings for a woman and left the audience in awe of her melodious voice. By the end of the video, Asha Bhosle was impressed by a contestant's classical dance performance on Jhumka Gira Re.

IMAGE: Instagram/SonyTVOfficial