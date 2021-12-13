Indie Music Label To Release Harshad-Smriti Starrer Musical Series 'Aakhiri Mulaqaat'

After releasing some of independent music’s biggest hits in the recent few years, Indie Music Label is all set to add another feather to its cap by releasing a musical series titled Aakhiri Mulaqaat. The four-track series will star television actors - Harshad Chopda and Smriti Kalra. The first track of the series Humsafar releases on December 13, 2021, on Indie Music Label’s official Youtube channel.

Being a musical series, Aakhiri Mulaqaat comprises four tracks, each releasing every Monday starting from December 13. Suyyash Rai, who has previously sung Fitrat, has lent his voice to two tracks from the series while the music has been composed by Lakshya and Siddharth Singh (Team Suyyash Rai). Suyyash has also donned the director’s hat for this musical series which consists of Pyaar Ke Saleeqe, Ghalat, and Aakhiri Mulaqaat apart from Humsafar. Commenting on the same, Naushad Khan, MD of Indie music label says,

“The whole concept of a musical series in relatively very new over here. It provides prolonged engagement with audiences and they too have something to look forward to every week for a month. We believe this can be the first of many musical series to come. The entire team has worked extremely hard from conceptualisation to creation and the results are visible. We are very positive about this and hope that this novel concept will entertain the audiences.” he signs off.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Harshad Chopda was recently seen in the music video Juda Kar Diya, which also has Kasautii Zindagi Kay star Erica Fernandes in the lead role. The song along with articulating the heartbreak of the couple also reflects that one must always live life to the fullest and cherish each other’s company as no one know what destiny must have in store for you.

On the other hand, Smriti Kalra recently appeared in the film titled Cash, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. She was also featured in the music video, Jogiya, which is crooned by Shibani Kashyap. The actor has appeared in numerous series like 12/24 Karol Bagh, Suvreen Guggal - Topper of The Year, Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 among others.

