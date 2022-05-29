IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony: Neeti Mohan 'stoked' To Perform With AR Rahman; Watch BTS Clip

IPL 2022 closing ceremony will be headlined by several prominent faces from the entertainment and music world. Now, just hours before the commencement of the mega event, singer Neeti Mohan gave fans a sneak peek of her rehearsal with music maestro AR Rahman via social media. While doing so, Neeti expressed that she's super 'stoked' and 'excited' to share the stage with the Grammy winner.

Neeti Mohan's BTS fun with AR Rahman

In the behind-the-scenes clip, Neeti Mohan dazzles in a hot-pink jumpsuit as she gives fans a glimpse of the massive Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad. From travelling with AR Rahman in a chariot to practising with him on the IPL 2022 closing ceremony stage, the funny video covers it all. In addition to this, Neeti also teased fans by showcasing the slew of background dancers who appear to be prepping for the mega event. Meanwhile, the quirky clip was set against the backdrop of AR Rahman's hit track 'Jai Ho', hinting that the duo might perform the energetic track to cheer up the audience and the players. While sharing the clip online, the singer wrote, "Excitement level #IPLFinal #GTvsRR #tataipl. Stoked to be performing with @arrahman sir and gang." Take a look at it below:

Ranveer Singh braces fans for his performance

Apart from Neeti Mohan, even Ranveer Singh teased fans with his quirky rehearsal clip that features him practising the hook steps of several hit dance numbers. Going by the video, it appears that Ranveer will shake a leg to RRR's party anthem Naatu Naatu and his hit track Khalibali. The star was also seen lifting what appears to be a hammer prop, indicating that the performance is going to be a mix of action, dance, and power. Watch the practice video here:

Apart from celebrity performances, a special tribute to India's cricket journey, marking 75 years of India's independence, will take place. This was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President, Sourav Ganguly. The closing ceremony will likely be about 45 minutes long before the final match begins."With Ahmedabad hosting the final, we will celebrate the 75th independence of the country, marking the journey of Indian cricket with a special show," Ganguly told Sportstar. Aamir Khan's much-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha trailer will also be released during the final match.

Image: Instagram/@neetimohan18