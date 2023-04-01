IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Arijit Singh Touches MS Dhoni's Feet In Viral Photo

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League began on March 31. The first match of the tournament was played between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans. During the opening ceremony of the IPL 2023, Arijit Singh touched MS Dhoni's feet.

The Kesariya singer was among the performers at the opening night. Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna also performed. After their performances, MS Dhoni and Hardik joined them on the stage and posed for photos. When the CSK captain went to shake hands with Arijit, the latter touched his feet. Fans were quick to notice the heartwarming gesture on behalf of the playback singer and photos from the time went viral on social media.

Take a look at the photos below:

Arijit Singh touched MS Dhoni's feet during IPL 2023 opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/8DeX3mRb9N — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 31, 2023

Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna perform at IPL 2023

Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rashmika Mandanna stole the show at the IPL opening ceremony. The event took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Arijit performed songs including Channa Mereya, Apna Banale, Kabira, Kitna Chahne Lage Hum, Namah Shivay, Dance Ka Bhoot Chadheya, Galat, Twist, Tere Pyaar Mein, Ghoongro Toot Gaye, Hawayein, Namah Om among others.

While Tamannaah performed on Mangala Tam Tam, Fire, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's item song Oo Antava, Tune Maari Entry, Chogada Tara, Rashmika danced to Saami Saami, Naatu Naatu, Srivalli and Dholida.