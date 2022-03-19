Irish Rock Band 'U2' To Get Its Own Docuseries On Netflix; Here's All You Need To Know

Legendary rock band U2, hailing from Dublin, is set to get its own scripted series. With hits like With Or Without You, Beautiful Day and more, the 22 times Grammy award-winning Irish rock band has had an iconic career since its formation in 1976. They were also inducted into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the first year of their eligibility and continued to contribute their part to human rights and social justice causes throughout their career.

To bring their elaborate career on the screen, streaming giant Netflix has roped in J.J. Abrams, who is famous for his works like Star Trek, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, for the passion project.

U2 consists of members lead vocalist Bono, the Edge who is responsible for guitar, keyboards, and backing vocals, bass guitarist Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. who plays drums and percussion. Here is everything you need to know about the forthcoming U2 docuseries on Netflix.

Netflix to develop U2 scripted series

As per a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has joined hands with J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot Productions banner to create a scripted series on the Irish rock band U2. Reportedly in the early development stages, the untitled show will be written by Oscar-nominated writer Anthony McCarten, who also penned Bohemian Rhapsody starring Rami Malek who played the role of Freddie Mercury, the frontman of band Queen.

As per the outlet, it is not disclosed whether U2 will be extensively involved in the venture or not. However, as per the outlet's sources, the band will be involved as well as sanction the project. Moreover, the plot of the venture is still being kept under a wrap.

More on U2

Recently, U2 revealed their stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war by taking to their official Instagram account to write, ''The world is watching. The Ukrainian people are teaching the rest of the world what freedom looks like, what freedom feels like, and most importantly what freedom acts like. The bully in the neighborhood will not prevail. Bless your poetic souls. We keep you in our prayers.''

