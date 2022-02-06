Joining the line of tributes pouring in from across the country after the demise of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, renowned poet Kumar Vishwas also paid his tributes and said that the late singer was maybe waiting for the festival of Basant Panchami to get over so that now she can finally bid farewell to the world. Earlier today, Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Kumar Vishwas who was speaking to Republic on the same said, "She was like a like an elderly person of a family who is always concerned about completing all the important things on time and thereafter she was waiting for the festival of Basant Panchami to get over properly so that she can bid her final goodbye to the world."

Further speaking on her contribution to the world of music, he said that living in an institution for around 80 years where all the good and bad things go hand in hand, she has received fame, respect, and glory which became possible only due to the blessings of the God.

"I was fortunate enough to take her blessings on multiple occasions and she always resembled as a reflection of Maa Saraswati who completed our childhood with her melodious songs and will now become an irreplaceable void."

'Lata Mangeshkar's voice will never die': Rajya Sabha deputy chairman

Similarly, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, Harivansh Narayan Singh also remembered Lata Mangeshkar and said she was a personality who connected music with the soul of the people. Stating that the country is proud of her, he said that she was honoured with a number of awards including Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, and many others. "She received the Best Singer Award for the film 'Lekin' at a very small age, an achievement which has not been gained by any other person after her. Such a personality is not between us anymore but she will continue to live in our hearts. As long as people are connected to her soulful music, her voice will never die." he said.

The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who was undergoing treatment after diagnosing with COVID-19 and pneumonia at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai passed away on Sunday. After being treated for almost a month, she breathed her last on Sunday morning at 8:12 AM after her condition continued to remain critical since Saturday. While two-day national mourning will be observed for the late singer, her mortal remains have been brought to her residence for the final respects and the cremation will take place at Shivaji Park later today.

Image: PTI/ANI