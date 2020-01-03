Irshad Kamil's Lyrics That Are Perfect To Express Your Love

Bollywood today is not only known for its diverse films but also its great music. Talented lyricists, like Irshad Kamil, have written lyrics for several critically acclaimed songs. Irshad Kamil is a renowned Indian poet & lyricist, best known for songs in films like Jab We Met, Chameli, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, Aashiqui 2, Raanjhanaa, Highway, Tamasha, and Jab Harry Met Sejal, etc. Irshad Kamil has received several awards for his soulful songs and has won the hearts of fans across the globe. Listed below are some of Irshad Kamil's song lyrics that are perfect to express your love:

Top 3 Irshad Kamil's song lyrics

1) Bekhayali

This song has been sung by Sachet Tandon. The song is from the popular film, Kabir Singh. It is composed by Sachet-Parampara and penned by Irshad Kamil. Bekhayali is considered to be one of the most popular romantic songs of all time. The film takes on the journey of a man named Kabir Singh who loses his love and tries hard to win her back. The song Bekhayali is intense and filled with emotion and is perfect to express your love. The lyrics for Bekhayali by Irshad Kamil are as follows.

"Bekhayali Mein Bhi

Tera Hi Khayal Aaye

Kyun Bichadna Hai Jaruri

Ye Sawal Aaye..."

2) Tune Maari Entriyaan

The song Tune Maari Entriyaan is from the film, Gunday. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles. The song is sung by Vishal Dadlani, Bappi Lahiri, KK, and Neeti Mohan while composed by Sohail Sen. The lyrics for the song are written by Irshad Kamil. The lyrics for Tune Maari Entriyaan are as follows.

"Tune maari entriyaan re

Dil mein baji ghantiyaan re

Tang tang tang…

Tune mari entriyan re

Dil mein baji ghantiyaan re

Tang tang tang…"

3) Tum Se Hi

Tum Se Hi is from the film, Jab We Met. The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan and the lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil. The music is composed by Pritam and the film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor as the main leads. The lyrics for Tum Se Hi are as follows.

"Na Hai Yeh Pana

Na Khona He Hai

Tera Na Hona, Jaane

Kuyn Hona He Hai…"

