BRIT Awards 2022 | Is Adele Engaged To Rich Paul? Singer Sparks Engagement Rumors With Diamond Ring

As the BRIT Awards 2022 winners list was recently unveiled, the pictures of Adele from the event created a buzz about her engagement with beau Rich Paul.

Amidst the announcement of BRIT Awards 2022 winners at the music awards event, as the artists walked the red carpet, Adele's entry sparked rumours of her engagement with her fiance Rich Paul. It was a big day for the singer at she won three awards out of four nominations under the categories of Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Mastercard album of the year while the fourth category, Pop/R&B act, in which she was nominated, was bagged by the artist Dua Lipa.

Is Adele engaged to Rich Paul?

As the artists attracted the fans attention with their stunning looks at the BRIT Awards 2022 red carpet, Adele's look sparked rumours of her engagement as the artist wore a giant pear-shaped diamond ring on her finger. Numerous fans and media outlets began sharing Adele's picture wearing the ring on THAT finger and speculated whether she got married to her fiance Rich Paul. 

Earlier, the breakup rumours of Adele and her fiance Rich Paul was doing rounds on social media while the singer dismissed them all like a boss lady through her social media post. She posted a picture of herself while informing her fans that she will be performing at the BRIT Awards 2022 and will even appear on Graham's show for a chat. Stating further, she also mentioned that her beau Rich Paul sent his love from him to everyone. 

BRIT Awards 2022 Winners List

Artist of the Year

WINNER: Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice

Brits Rising Star

WINNER: Holly Humberstone
Bree Runway
Lola Young

Song of the Year

A1 & J1, "Latest Trends"
WINNER: Adele, "Easy on Me" 
Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals, "Don't Play Asylum"
Becky Hill & David Guetta, "Remember"
Central Cee, "Obsessed With You"
Dave featuring Stormzy, "Clash"
Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits"
Elton John & Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)"
Glass Animals, "Heat Waves"
Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta, "Bed"
KSI, "Holiday"
Nathan Evans, 220Kid, Billen Ted, "Wellerman"
Riton X Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman, "Friday"
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions, "Body"
Tom Grennan, "Little Bit of Love"

Best New Artist

Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
WINNER: Little Simz
Self Esteem

Album of the Year

WINNER: Adele, 30
Dave, We're All Alone in This Together
Ed Sheeran, =
Little Simz, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Sam Fender, Seventeen Going Under

Best Rock, Alternative Artist

Coldplay
Glass Animals
WINNER: Sam Fender
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice

