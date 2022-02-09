Amidst the announcement of BRIT Awards 2022 winners at the music awards event, as the artists walked the red carpet, Adele's entry sparked rumours of her engagement with her fiance Rich Paul. It was a big day for the singer at she won three awards out of four nominations under the categories of Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Mastercard album of the year while the fourth category, Pop/R&B act, in which she was nominated, was bagged by the artist Dua Lipa.

Is Adele engaged to Rich Paul?

As the artists attracted the fans attention with their stunning looks at the BRIT Awards 2022 red carpet, Adele's look sparked rumours of her engagement as the artist wore a giant pear-shaped diamond ring on her finger. Numerous fans and media outlets began sharing Adele's picture wearing the ring on THAT finger and speculated whether she got married to her fiance Rich Paul.

Earlier, the breakup rumours of Adele and her fiance Rich Paul was doing rounds on social media while the singer dismissed them all like a boss lady through her social media post. She posted a picture of herself while informing her fans that she will be performing at the BRIT Awards 2022 and will even appear on Graham's show for a chat. Stating further, she also mentioned that her beau Rich Paul sent his love from him to everyone.

BRIT Awards 2022 Winners List

Artist of the Year

WINNER: Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice

Brits Rising Star

WINNER: Holly Humberstone

Bree Runway

Lola Young

Song of the Year

A1 & J1, "Latest Trends"

WINNER: Adele, "Easy on Me"

Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals, "Don't Play Asylum"

Becky Hill & David Guetta, "Remember"

Central Cee, "Obsessed With You"

Dave featuring Stormzy, "Clash"

Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits"

Elton John & Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)"

Glass Animals, "Heat Waves"

Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta, "Bed"

KSI, "Holiday"

Nathan Evans, 220Kid, Billen Ted, "Wellerman"

Riton X Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman, "Friday"

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions, "Body"

Tom Grennan, "Little Bit of Love"

Best New Artist

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

WINNER: Little Simz

Self Esteem

Album of the Year

WINNER: Adele, 30

Dave, We're All Alone in This Together

Ed Sheeran, =

Little Simz, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender, Seventeen Going Under

Best Rock, Alternative Artist

Coldplay

Glass Animals

WINNER: Sam Fender

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Best Hip-Hop, Rap Artist

Image: Instagram/@adele