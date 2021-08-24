Is Ariana Grande Launching Own Cosmetics Line 'R.E.M Beauty'? Here's Everything We Know

Award-winning American singer Ariana Grande has a lot on her plate currently. From joining NBC's The Voice to starring in the upcoming film Don't Look Up, Ariana is set to stay busy for a long time. However, that does not stop her from growing as she is about to launch her own beauty product. The Positions singer is speculated to be joining Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and several other musicians by launching her beauty product brand, expected to be r.e.m. beauty. Several recent events hinted at Ariana Grande's new beauty products brand. The singer's close friend, Doug Middlebrook, recently fueled the speculations by sharing a selfie from New York's Times Square. Middlebrook took to his Instagram stories to share a selfie with a massive advertisement of r.e.m. beauty. In the story, he also tagged Ariana Grande with two eye emojis. Moreover, r.e.m. beauty's Instagram handle is also followed by Ariana Grande's mother, Joan Grande.

This is not the first time Ariana Grande is launching her own brand. The singer has a fragrance line, and one of her perfumes are named after her famous song Thank U, Next. The singer's next venture, r.e.m. beauty, also references her song R.E.M. from her 2018 album Sweetener. Therefore, the Grammy-winning singer may come up with her beauty brand soon.

According to the E! network, the r.e.m. trademark was listed by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark listed several beauty products, including lash serum, concealers, eyeshadow, lipstick, eyeliners, hair extensions, highlighters, and makeup sponges. The brand was filed under Thunder Raod Inc., one of the American pop singer's companies.

Despite Ariana Grande's silence on her new venture, her fans are sure that their favourite singer won't keep them in the dark for too long. Moreover, her speculated beauty brand is expected to create a buzz among her fans as it already has thousands of followers. Ariana Grande makeup line Instagram handle has over 50 thousand followers without any post. The page is followed by Ariana's mom, Joanne Grande.

Ariana Grande has received many accolades, including two Grammy Awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and 27 Guinness World Records.

Image Credit: AP