Is BLACKPINK's Jennie A Part Of The Weeknd's 'The Idol'? Watch Trailer To Find Out

Blackpink member Jennie has managed to keep her fans overjoyed with her fashion statements for different brands. The singer is known for acing dance, stage presence, rap and modelling and enjoys a massive fan following all around the world. While The Weeknd recently dropped the trailer of his upcoming drama series titled The Idol, it gave a glimpse of the Blackpink member.

Created by Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson for HBO, the series is set against the backdrop of the music industry and will focus on the life of a leader of a modern-day cult who gets into a troubled relationship with a budding pop star. Read further ahead for more information.

The Idol trailer features Balckpink’s Jennie

HBO recently released the trailer of the much-awaited drama series, The Idol featuring The Weeknd, Lily Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, Tunde Adebimpe, and Blackpink’s Jennie. While Balckpink’s agency hasn't confirmed Jennie’s performance in the project, the fans spotted her in the trailer and got excited.

She also trended on social media a few days back as she was reportedly approached for a movie with HBO, where The Weekend is one of the creators which will mark Jennie’s acting and Hollywood debut. Therefore, if the earlier reports are to be believed along with Blackpink’s Jennie being spotted in the trailer, she is all set to mark her Hollywood debut with The Idol.

On the work front, Jennie is busy with BLACKPINK's much-awaited comeback after two years. According to a representative from YG Entertainment, the band is currently gearing up for a lot.

After releasing its last album in 2020, one of the most loved K-pop groups BLACKPINK is coming back with new music in August this year. The big announcement was made by their agency YG Entertainment, who also revealed that the girls will be embarking on a grand world tour soon. The group, which consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, is set to finish recording soon and will also be shooting for their comeback music video this month.

YG Entertainment shared, “We have prepared a lot of BLACKPINK-esque music that has been prepared with great effort over a long time. By the end of this, alongside their comeback, BLACKPINK will embark on the largest-ever world tour for a K-Pop girl group, to expand their communication and reach with fans around the world. We will continue large-scale projects for the group as well.” Fans have been overwhelmed with the news, and have flooded social media platforms as they await the group's comeback.

