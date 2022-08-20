Is BLACKPINK's New Single 'Pink Venom' Inspired By Rihanna's 'Pon De Replay'? Know More

South Korean music has a massive fan base all across the globe. Among all K-Pop bands, BLACKPINK is touted to be one of the most popular South Korean girl groups that have made fans groove to their foot-tapping tracks for the past few years.

After impressing fans with several hit albums, the K-pop girl group made their comeback with the first single, Pink Venom from their forthcoming sophomore album, Born Pink. Reportedly, the track that created a significant buzz online, interpolates Rihanna’s 2005 breakout single, Pon de Replay.

BLACKPINK's Pink Venom interpolates Rihanna's Pon De Replay

Pink Venom which has garnered more than 14 million views in just a few hours of its release, is said to have interpolated an instantly noticeable reference to Rihanna‘s 2005 hit track, Pon de Replay. After the song came out, it did not take much time for the fans to realize that toward the beginning of the song Lisa briefly sings lyrics along with a melody that is similar to Rihanna's Pon De Replay.

Specifically, the lines 'one by one, two by two' along with the beat were recognised as a callback to Diamonds singer's 2005's debut single. When the BLINKS and RiRi fans found this out, they headed to their Twitter handles and expressed their reactions. One of them wrote, "DID LISA JUST REFERENCE PON DE REPLAY BY RIHANNA", Another wrote, "LISA PAYING HOMAGE TO HER MOTHER RIHANNA IM OBSESSED."

Take a look at fans' reactions:

LISA WITH THAT "one by one, two by two" RIHANNA's "Pon de Replay" PART, QUEEN! — 데이브 PINK VENOM OUT NOW (@daveypinks) August 19, 2022

DID LISA JUST REFERENCE PON DE REPLAY BY RIHANNA — ً (@bIinkshit) August 19, 2022

Lisa with the Rihanna homage. I smiled. — marcuss (@DrugsMedia) August 19, 2022

LISA PAYING HOMAGE TO HER MOTHER RIHANNA IM OBSESSED pic.twitter.com/PDQ65ziLPh — lisa’s bbl surgeon (@lisadiscourse) August 19, 2022

If you're a Rihanna and Lisa fan... You're freaking out right now. Lol — Michael Javier (@MichaelJavier95) August 19, 2022

BLACKPINK members detail the process of songwriting

In an interaction with Rolling Stone, BLACKPINK members shed light on the songwriting process. Blackpink member Jisoo said, "We don’t just receive a completed song, We are involved from the beginning, building the blocks, adding this or that feeling, exchanging feedback — and this process of creating makes me feel proud of our music. If we just received pre-made songs, it would feel mechanical. I feel more love for the process, because we say, ‘How about adding this in the lyrics? How about adding this move in the choreography?"

Jennie, the rapper of the group added, "We, four girls in their twenties from different backgrounds, are using Korean and English to weave pop music with a hip-hop base. Maybe if the really cool rappers in America, who do ‘real hip-hop,’ look at us, it can seem a little like kids doing things. Our hip-hop isn’t the rebellious kind, but we are doing something very cool. What hip-hop is this? I don’t know! It’s just cool!"

IMAGE: AP/TWITTER/@BLACKPINK