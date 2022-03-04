Is Britney Spears Married To Sam Asghari? Singer's Birthday Wish For Him Grabs Attention

Singer Britney Spears took to her social media to share a birthday post for fiancé Sam Asghari as he celebrated his 28th birthday. The duo seemingly celebrated the occasion on a plane where they relished a cake among other delicious food, as per the singer's social media update. However, the singer's doting post has grabbed the attention of fans as she hinted at officially tying the knot with him.

The duo has been reportedly dating since 2016 after they met during the filming of the singer's Slumber Party music video. Check out her latest post.

Is Britney Spears married to Sam Asghari?

Taking to her Instagram on March 4, the 40-year-old Toxic singer shared a loved up picture with Sam Asghari against a scenic sunset background. Wishing him on his birthday, she wrote, ''Happy Birthday 🎊🎁 to my Fiancé … I love you so much'' Furthermore, the singer added, ''I want a family with you … I want it all with you!!!!'' which stirred up the internet. Spears has two kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, ex-husband Kevin Federline.

However, the singer was not done as she took to her Instagram to talk about a meaningful message behind a video of baby turtles being released in the ocean. Sharing the video, she addressed Asghari as her 'husband' as she wrote, ''My husband @samasghari sent me this and said: 100 baby turtles leave the hatch 🐣 only 20 make it to reefs because most get eaten by sharks 🦈 only 1 strong strong Turtle 🐢 makes it out of 100 and comes back a year later stronger than ever and hatches babies 👶 He said these turtles represented life ♥️ !!!!!''

The comment section was filled with fans asking Spears if she had gotten married to Asghari. One fan wrote, ''Did someone say HUSBAND?'' while another commented, ''This is Britney telling she is married''. Meanwhile, the singer struck a deal with a publishing house, Simon and Schuster, to tell her side of the story of the infamous conservatorship battle with her family. The tell-all memoir will reportedly share an in-depth look at her career as well as her relationship with her family.

Image: Instagram/@britneyspears