Is Bruno Mars Performing At The Billboard Music Awards? See BBMAs 2021 List Of Performers

IMAGE: BRUNO MARS' INSTAGRAM
As the Billboard Music Awards 2021 premiere date approaches, the viewers have been eagerly waiting for the ceremony to stream on air on May 23, 2021. Many of the global artists are set to perform during the award ceremony while many of them along with numerous others have been nominated for their stellar performances over the year. See whether the popular artist, Bruno Mars will be performing at the Billboard Awards 2021.
According to Billboard, Bruno Mars will not be performing at the Billboard Awards 2021 but many of his peer celebrities will surely be showcasing their performances at the ceremony. This year, Billboard has a fascinating line-up of performances by some of the phenomenal singers and rappers namely BTS, Sounds Of Blackness and Ann Nesby, The Jonas Brothers, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Pop trio AJR, Twenty One Pilots, Glass Animals, Duran Duran, Taylor Swift, Blur's Graham Coxon, DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Migos, Pink and The Weeknd. These artists will not only be appearing in the Billboard Awards performances but will also be in line to win the award as many of them have been nominated under different categories. While these names were revealed a while ago, there still might be some performers whose names haven’t been unveiled yet.
TOP MALE ARTIST
Drake
Pop Smoke
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
The Weeknd
TOP FEMALE ARTIST
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
TOP ARTIST
Drake
The Weeknd
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
TOP NEW ARTIST
Gabby Barrett
Pop Smoke
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Rod Wave
TOP SOCIAL ARTIST (FAN-VOTED)
BTS
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
SB19
Seventeen
TOP BILLBOARD 200 ARTIST
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
TOP DUO/GROUP
AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
TOP HOT 100 ARTIST
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
TOP STREAMING SONGS ARTIST
DaBaby
Drake
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
TOP RADIO SONGS ARTIST
Justin Bieber
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
The Weeknd
TOP SONGS SALES ARTIST
Justin Bieber
The Weeknd
BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
TOP R&B ARTIST
Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd
TOP R&B MALE ARTIST
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
TOP R&B FEMALE ARTIST
Jhené Aiko
Doja Cat
SZA
TOP RAP ARTIST
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Drake
Juice WRLD
TOP RAP MALE ARTIST
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
TOP RAP FEMALE ARTIST
Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
TOP ROCK ARTIST
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty-one pilots
TOP LATIN ARTIST
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
TOP LATIN MALE ARTIST
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
TOP LATIN FEMALE ARTIST
Becky G
Karol G
Rosalía
TOP LATIN DUO/GROUP
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Eslabón Armado
Los Dos Carnales
TOP COUNTRY ARTIST
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
TOP COUNTRY MALE ARTIST
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
TOP COUNTRY FEMALE ARTIST
Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
TOP COUNTRY DUO/GROUP
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
TOP CHRISTIAN ARTIST
Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams
TOP GOSPEL ARTIST
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
Kanye West
TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Taylor Swift, folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours
TOP R&B ALBUM
Jhené Aiko, Chilombo
Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B
Doja Cat, Hot Pink
Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t
The Weeknd, After Hours
TOP ROCK ALBUM
AC/DC, Power Up
Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You
Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals, Dreamland
Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall
TOP LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
J Balvin, Colores
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo
TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
DJ Snake, Carte Blanche
Gryffin, Gravity
Kygo, Golden Hour
Lady Gaga, Chromatica
Kylie Minogue, Disco
TOP RAP ALBUM
DaBaby, Blame It On Baby
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
TOP COUNTRY ALBUM
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Sam Hunt, Southside
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
TOP CHRISTIAN ALBUM
Bethel Music, Peace
We The Kingdom, Holy Water
Zach Williams, Rescue Story
Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
TOP GOSPEL ALBUM
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
Koryn Hawthorne, I AM
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman
Kierra Sheard, Kierra
TOP HOT 100 SONG PRESENTED BY ROCKSTAR
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
TOP STREAMING SONG
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
TOP SELLING SONG
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
BTS, “Dynamite”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
TOP RADIO SONG
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
Harry Styles, “Adore You”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
TOP COLLABORATION (FAN-VOTED)
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”
TOP R&B SONG
Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R., “B.S.”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, “Intentions”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat, “Say So”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
TOP RAP SONG
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”
TOP COUNTRY SONG
Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”
Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”
Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”
Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”
Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown”
TOP ROCK SONG
All Time Low ft. blackbear, “Monsters”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
AJR, “Bang!”
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear, “my ex’s best friend”
twenty one pilots, “Level of Concern”
TOP LATIN SONG
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
Bad Bunny, “Yo Perreo Sola”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers, “Caramelo”
TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC SONG
Lady Gaga, “Stupid Love”
Surf Mesa ft. Emilee, “ily (i love you baby)”
Topic & A7S, “Breaking Me”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”
SAINt JHN, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”
TOP CHRISTIAN SONG
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship, “The Blessing (Live)”
Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens”
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly, “TOGETHER”
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson, “Famous For (I Believe)”
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, “There Was Jesus”
TOP GOSPEL SONG
Koryn Hawthorne, “Speak To Me”
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, “Movin’ On”
Marvin Sapp, “Thank You For It All”
Tye Tribbett, “We Gon’ Be Alright”
Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, “Wash Us In The Blood”
