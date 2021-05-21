Is Bruno Mars Performing At The Billboard Music Awards? See BBMAs 2021 List Of Performers

As the Billboard Music Awards 2021 premiere date approaches, the viewers have been eagerly waiting for the ceremony to stream on air on May 23, 2021. Many of the global artists are set to perform during the award ceremony while many of them along with numerous others have been nominated for their stellar performances over the year. See whether the popular artist, Bruno Mars will be performing at the Billboard Awards 2021.



Is Bruno Mars performing at the Billboard Awards 2021?

According to Billboard, Bruno Mars will not be performing at the Billboard Awards 2021 but many of his peer celebrities will surely be showcasing their performances at the ceremony. This year, Billboard has a fascinating line-up of performances by some of the phenomenal singers and rappers namely BTS, Sounds Of Blackness and Ann Nesby, The Jonas Brothers, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Pop trio AJR, Twenty One Pilots, Glass Animals, Duran Duran, Taylor Swift, Blur's Graham Coxon, DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Migos, Pink and The Weeknd. These artists will not only be appearing in the Billboard Awards performances but will also be in line to win the award as many of them have been nominated under different categories. While these names were revealed a while ago, there still might be some performers whose names haven’t been unveiled yet.

Billboard Music Awards 2021 nominations list

TOP MALE ARTIST

Drake

Pop Smoke

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

The Weeknd

TOP FEMALE ARTIST

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

TOP ARTIST

Drake

The Weeknd

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

TOP NEW ARTIST

Gabby Barrett

Pop Smoke

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Rod Wave

TOP SOCIAL ARTIST (FAN-VOTED)

BTS

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

SB19

Seventeen

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ARTIST

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

TOP DUO/GROUP

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

TOP HOT 100 ARTIST

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

TOP STREAMING SONGS ARTIST

DaBaby

Drake

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

TOP RADIO SONGS ARTIST

Justin Bieber

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

The Weeknd

TOP SONGS SALES ARTIST

Justin Bieber

The Weeknd

BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

TOP R&B ARTIST

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd

TOP R&B MALE ARTIST

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

TOP R&B FEMALE ARTIST

Jhené Aiko

Doja Cat

SZA

TOP RAP ARTIST

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Drake

Juice WRLD

TOP RAP MALE ARTIST

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

TOP RAP FEMALE ARTIST

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

TOP ROCK ARTIST

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty-one pilots

TOP LATIN ARTIST

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

TOP LATIN MALE ARTIST

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

TOP LATIN FEMALE ARTIST

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalía

TOP LATIN DUO/GROUP

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Eslabón Armado

Los Dos Carnales

TOP COUNTRY ARTIST

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

TOP COUNTRY MALE ARTIST

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

TOP COUNTRY FEMALE ARTIST

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

TOP COUNTRY DUO/GROUP

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae





TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

TOP CHRISTIAN ARTIST

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

TOP GOSPEL ARTIST

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Kanye West

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Lil Baby, My Turn

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Taylor Swift, folklore

The Weeknd, After Hours

TOP R&B ALBUM

Jhené Aiko, Chilombo

Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B

Doja Cat, Hot Pink

Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t

The Weeknd, After Hours



TOP ROCK ALBUM

AC/DC, Power Up

Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You

Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts

Glass Animals, Dreamland

Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall

TOP LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

J Balvin, Colores

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo

TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

DJ Snake, Carte Blanche

Gryffin, Gravity

Kygo, Golden Hour

Lady Gaga, Chromatica

Kylie Minogue, Disco

TOP RAP ALBUM

DaBaby, Blame It On Baby

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Lil Baby, My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake

TOP COUNTRY ALBUM

Carrie Underwood, My Gift

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Gabby Barrett, Goldmine

Sam Hunt, Southside

Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

TOP CHRISTIAN ALBUM

Bethel Music, Peace

We The Kingdom, Holy Water

Zach Williams, Rescue Story

Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens

Carrie Underwood, My Gift

TOP GOSPEL ALBUM

Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1

Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2

Koryn Hawthorne, I AM

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman

Kierra Sheard, Kierra

TOP HOT 100 SONG PRESENTED BY ROCKSTAR

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

TOP STREAMING SONG

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

TOP SELLING SONG

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

BTS, “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

TOP RADIO SONG

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles, “Adore You”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

TOP COLLABORATION (FAN-VOTED)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”

TOP R&B SONG

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R., “B.S.”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, “Intentions”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat, “Say So”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

TOP RAP SONG

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”

TOP COUNTRY SONG

Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”

Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”

Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”

Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”

Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown”

TOP ROCK SONG

All Time Low ft. blackbear, “Monsters”

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

AJR, “Bang!”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear, “my ex’s best friend”

twenty one pilots, “Level of Concern”

TOP LATIN SONG

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”

Bad Bunny, “Yo Perreo Sola”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers, “Caramelo”

TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC SONG

Lady Gaga, “Stupid Love”

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee, “ily (i love you baby)”

Topic & A7S, “Breaking Me”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”

SAINt JHN, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”

TOP CHRISTIAN SONG

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship, “The Blessing (Live)”

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens”

for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly, “TOGETHER”

Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson, “Famous For (I Believe)”

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, “There Was Jesus”

TOP GOSPEL SONG

Koryn Hawthorne, “Speak To Me”

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, “Movin’ On”

Marvin Sapp, “Thank You For It All”

Tye Tribbett, “We Gon’ Be Alright”

Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, “Wash Us In The Blood”

IMAGE: BRUNO MARS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.