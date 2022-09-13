A day after celebrating his 28th birthday, global band BTS' leader RM left ARMY worried after he explained about trying times that the group is facing. RM whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, recently addressed a fan at Weverse during a live broadcast while expressing his gratitude and how emotional he was at all the love he had received.

During the live session, after explaining that his solo album might release at the end of the year, he also left ARMY tensed after he spoke about facing a crisis as a band together. Without divulging more details in the matter, he shared that the band was facing difficulties and how they sailed across together.

Speaking about how close the seven of them are despite the crisis, RM said, “As you know our team is now really in a situation where a lot of things are confusing. It’s not uncertain.. everyone knows about it. And in that situation, each of us is working hard to protect what’s ours.” At the beginning of the broadcast, RM blew out the candles on the birthday cake and began talking to his fans about what he's been up to lately.

While interrupting the leader of the band in between, member J-Hope began to spam the live session with his comments and wrote ‘7 forever’. Giving off relief to RM, Suga also mentioned in his birthday wish, ‘to cheer up’.

Keeping pace with his broadcast, RM who recently released a new track Sexy Nukim with Balming Tiger, referred to a conversation that he had earlier with J-Hope. While sharing details about the same, he told ARMY, "We are in the middle of trying really hard. Moreover, not long ago we were talking among ourselves by having a drink but we just spoke that way. I don’t remember if it was something Hoseok said or I said. ‘I’m glad we are closer (to each other) among ourselves. Just that no matter what happens to us or what approaches us, I think it would be enough if members take care of each other and have the same mindset (as everyone). I think of it as (we are) a special team.'”

Image: Instagram/BTSRM.Official