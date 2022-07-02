Is BTS J-Hope Going To Collaborate With BLACKPINK? ARMY Finds Hint In Singer's Latest Post

BTS’s J-Hope is the first member to drop a solo album after the group’s hiatus. J-Hope’s first solo album called ‘Jack in the Box’ excited fans all over the world as soon as the teaser and concept photos of the album were released. The moment the concept photos of the album was dropped by J-Hope on his social media handles, fans surfaced them all over the internet and made the photos viral.

However, what also caught fans' attention was the mention of the girl K-pop group BLACKPINK in one of the photos which ignited the possibility of potential collaboration between J-Hope and BLACKPINK.

J-Hope and BLACKPINK’s Potential Collaboration

J-Hope who was the first to release a solo album among BTS, shared bunch of concept photos for album ‘Jack in the Box’ and track ‘More’.

The pictures were loved by all as the ARMY thought a unique approach and a bold concept, different from the rapper’s personality seen in previous works. The concept pictures included him posing inside a green box wearing a clown headband, singing in a garage with bold makeup, guitars, tool kits, radio and CD players were also seen in the concept photos.

Fans also noticed the picture with CD player that had a rather different catch to it as below the CD was written www.BLACKPINK.com.

This went viral all over social media, and fans are conspiring a J-Hope-BLACKPINK collaboration soon. While no official confirmation has been made yet, a lot of fans said that it would be a dream come true to see the members of their favourite groups collaborate. The two supergroups have never worked together and netzines suspect their collaboration to be one of the biggest hits.

Recently BTS member V and BLACKPINK’s rapper Lisa were seen together in a fashion show in Paris, fans truly loved the interaction and are wishing for another project together as the suspicion has been raised among the fans for a J-Hope and BLACKPINK collaboration.

Meanwhile J-Hope’s album ‘Jack in the Box’ and track ‘More’ is receiving a lot of love from the fans and earning spots in charts all over the world. With the track hit the No.1 spot on iTunes Top Songs Charts in several countries and the music video surpassed 10 million viewers on YouTube within the first few hours of its release. On the other hand, BLACKPINK is busy with the release of its much-awaited album this year.

Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope/Twitter/@BLACKPINK