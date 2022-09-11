Is BTS' Jin Set To Make His Solo Debut? His Trip To Los Angeles Sparks Rumours

South Korean boy band BTS has managed to take the world by storm with their chart-bursting and foot-tapping tracks. Over the years, the band has garnered a lot of love across the globe and bagged two Grammy nominations. While the band released their lengthy studio album Proof, its seven members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jungkook, and Jimin - are currently focusing on their individual careers. Recently, BTS' eldest member Jin sparked solo debut rumours after he jetted off to the US.

BTS' Jin recently jetted off to the US and sparked speculations of his solo debut. The K-Pop star took to his Weverse handle on Sunday, September 11, 2022, and dropped a selfie of himself as he boarded a plane and was headed to Los Angeles. The BTS member headed to LA on a personal schedule, which made his fans speculate that he is set to make his solo debut.

The speculations were also based on a photo shared by HYBE chairman and Big Hit Entertainment founder Bang Si Hyuk, aka Bang PD, who was also in LA and posed with the music video director of Lumpens. Fans also mentioned that Lumpens has collaborated with BTS on a few projects and speculated if Jin is also making a solo music video.

ARMY react to Jin's solo trip to the US

BTS' Jin's fans flooded the microblogging site Twitter soon after Jin dropped his selfie from the flight. A fan wrote, "Uhmmmmm I'm excited to see what this is about?? Maybe jin SOLO mv?? Uhmmm??? I'm losing it," while another penned, "OMG CAN'T WAIT FOR JIN SOLO PROJECT."

Many also wished the K-Pop star a safe flight. A fan tweeted, "Have a safe flight Jin ! Looking forward for that solo project," while another wrote, "Jin going to LA possible filming of his solo album??? because bang pd and BTS creative director is there too."

Earlier this year, Jin's fellow band members J-Hope and Jungkook excelled in their solo projects. J-Hope released his solo album Jack In The Box which saw a completely different side of the K-Pop star. On the other hand, Jungkook collaborated with Charlie Puth for the track Left And Right.

