Is BTS Performing At The Billboard Awards 2021? Details About The Performers And Finalists

The Billboard Music Awards 2021 will air on May 23, 2021, and the event will be hosted by Nick Jonas. The awards are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020, to April 3, 2021. The finalists of the event are K-pop groups BTS, Blackpink and Seventeen; Filipino boy band SB19; and Ariana Grande. Is BTS performing at the Billboard Awards? Read ahead to know more about who is performing at the show.

Is BTS performing at the Billboard Awards?

According to billboard.com, BTS is set to perform at the BBMAs 2021 where they will be giving a debut television performance of their upcoming English single Butter. The band that will perform remotely from Korea is a finalist in four categories such as Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist and Top-Selling Song for Dynamite. They could also win their fifth consecutive award in the Top Social Category which is open for fan voting. The group last performed their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit Dynamite at the BBMAs 2020 from South Korea.

About Billboard Awards performances

The Weeknd and P!nk who will be receiving the Billboard's Icon Award honouring record-breaking artists and their impact on music are also added to the performers lineup at the show. Alicia Keys who is marking the 20th anniversary of her debut album Songs In A Minor will perform a medley of songs from the project. Doja Cat, SZA, AJR, DJ Khaled featuring H.E.R. and Migos, Duran Duran, Bad Bunny and Karol G, Sounds Of Blackness, Glass Animals, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and Twenty One Pilots will also perform.

More about the Billboard Awards 2021

Other finalists of the show are The Weeknd, who has 16 nominations, and Drake with seven nods, competing for Top Artist. Others are Taylor Swift, rappers Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, Lil Baby and more. The Billboard Awards celebrate music’s greatest achievements where the finalists and winners are based on fan interactions with music. The show will live air from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

(IMAGE: BTS OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM)

