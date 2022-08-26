Is Eric Nam Performing At Lollapalooza India? Singer Drops Hint In Latest Post

Eric Nam is one of the most loved artists in the world of K-Pop. Over the years, the singer has widened his fan base all across the globe. Eric also has a massive fan following in India. Recently, the I Don't Know You Anymore singer headed to his social media handle and shared a piece of news that delighted the singer's Indian fans. As per the post, there are chances that the 33-year-old singer might perform in India soon.

Eric Nam to perform in India

On Thursday, Eric Nam took to his Twitter handle and dropped hints about his performance in India. Nam wrote, "I would love to play at Lollapalooza India." The K-pop star, who collaborated with Armaan Malik last year, will travel to India for the most iconic music festival, Lollapalooza.

Take a look at his tweet:

I would love to play at Lollapalooza India 😎 — Eric Nam (에릭남) (@ericnamofficial) August 25, 2022

As soon as the post came online, fans were all excited about Eric Nam's performance. One of the users wrote, "We are totally okay! Everything is fine! I’m not screaming or crying or basically going insane that he’s actually coming (sic)," Another commented, "Come we are waiting."

Whereas, some fans also speculated that Eric might perform with Armaan Malik at the concert on the duo's track Echo. One fan wrote, "Are you serious? What if @ArmaanMalik22 performs #ECHO in Lollapalooza India and Eric oppa appears as a special guest or it can be the opposite. (sic)"

For the unversed, Lollapalooza is an annual event that is held every year in countries like the United States, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France Sweden and more. India has been announced as the eighth country to host Lollapalooza. The first edition of Lollapalooza is scheduled for January 28 and January 29, 2023, in India. The musical event will make its way to Mumbai and will see 40 acts in two days. The performer's list is yet to be unveiled by the organisers.

More about Eric Nam & Armaan Malik's Echo

Echo is a song written by Armaan Malik, Korean-American artist Eric Nam, and music producer KSHMR. The song was released on May 21, 2021, and has received positive feedback from fans. It marked the first collaboration of the Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar singer with K-pop artist Eric Nam. Dibya Chatterjee directed the music video, which was produced by MWM Entertainment.

(Image: @ericnam/Instagram)