Is Justin Bieber Planning To Collab With K-pop Kings BTS? Here's What We Know

Is a Justin Bieber track featuring BTS on its way? Reportedly, pop singer Justin Bieber is planning to collaborate with the BTS members on an upcoming track of his recently released album, Justice. This track might become a part of a special edition of the album. Moreover, this collaboration should not come as a surprise since BTS’ label HYBE recently bought Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings.

Justin Bieber is currently enjoying the response to his recently released album, Justice. The Canadian singer’s latest album has been enjoying the top on the Billboard charts for the last few weeks since its release. Moreover, the song Peaches from the album has also maintained its top spot on the charts. But it turns out Justin Bieber might still be writing some more for the Justice chapter of his discography.

According to Page Six’s report, a Justin Bieber and BTS collab might be on its way. A source has close to the pop sensations has revealed that both BTS and Justin are taking time with this track. They are aware that the track needs to be released at the right time. Moreover, this track might be released sooner than later and be a part of a special edition of Justin Bieber’s latest album, Justice.

A collab with BTS will make sure that Justin Bieber’s Justice ensures its top spot on the charts. BTS has been dominating the music charts across the globe with their first English single, Dynamite. The single has already broken several streaming and YouTube records and set the benchmark quite high for other artists.

HYBE buys Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings

HYBE, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, recently bought Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings. According to Deadline’s report, Ithaca Holdings was bought by HYBE at the staggering price tag of $1 Billion. Scooter Braun’s music label, Big Machine Records manages artists like Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, J Balvin, Demi Lovato, country singer Thomas Rhett, and Florida Georgia Line.

Whereas, HYBE manages artists like BTS, TXT, SEVENTEEN, NU’EST, ENHYPEN, GFRIEND, and ZICO. Hence, this merger might be one of the reasons for Justin Bieber’s rumoured collaboration with BTS. In the past, both Justin Bieber and BTS have praised each other in interviews. Bieber also wished BTS member Jungkook on his birthday with a video message.

Image Credit: Justin Bieber Instagram, BTS_official Twitter