Is Selena Gomez Thinking About Retiring From Her Career In Music? Fans Left 'heartbroken'

Selena Gomez gave Vogue her first big interview of 2021 for the April issue, and she didn't hold back. The 28-year-old singer and actor opened up about her three-year hiatus from the internet and social media, her Disney fame—and being fetishized by paparazzi at an early age, and her transparency about contemplating retiring from music to concentrate solely on acting. The interview came as a shock to many when they heard that people’s reactions to her music was making her consider retiring from the music industry.

Selena Gomez's latest interview breaks hearts

The conversation about retiring came up when Selena Gomez expressed her frustration about how people would react to her music. She said that no matter what she did or how much she tried, she never felt enough to some people. She felt like she was losing hope and was questioning her whole purpose of being a singer. What bothered her more was the fact that people were not taking her music seriously because of the image they got of her from tabloids. She said that while she felt Lose You to Love Me was her best song to date, it was still criticised by some people because of the image they had of her.

Selena Gomez revealed that she knew that there were people out there who loved her and who took her work seriously but it was the haters who made her want to retire from music completely. She confessed that the next album she releases would be her last try before she gave up for good. When the interviewer pressed on her comment about retiring, Selena Gomez winced before saying that she would have to be careful with her words before she made a mistake. She then added that she wanted to spend more time producing and give herself a real shot at acting.

Fans were not happy to hear that Selena Gomez could potentially be retiring from music. Twitter was flooded with netizens expressing their opinion on the matter. Many people spoke up about how bullying was wrong and how it was bullying that was pressing Selena into taking this step. Other fans cried out that they did want Selena to take a step back as they loved her and loved her music. Many fans spoke about how the news had personally affected them and brought them to tears as they realised the effect trolls were having on the singer.

