'Ishq Khuda Hai' Song By Tulsi Kumar And Khushali Kumar Out Now; Watch Video

Tulsi Kumar recently released a new song to keep her fans engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, August 7, the official account of T-series took to their Instagram handle to share a small clip from the song where they showed fans a small glimpse of the love ballad. Tulsi Kumar's new song is titled Ishq Khuda Hai and fans are loving it. Take a look:

Tulsi Kumar’s 'Ishq Khuda Hai' song out

The official channel of T-Series launched a new song and it is titled as Ishq Khuda Hai. T-Series' official Instagram handle shared the news, which received a lot of love. Take a look at the announcement post.

The song is voiced by singer Tulsi Kumar. It features Khushali Kumar with Nawab Ahmad and Vikram Sharma. The song also has some poetic lines which are narrated by Khushali Kumar. The lyrics of the song revolve around a couple. However, one of them is being unfaithful, which leads to a lot of mess in their relationship.

Things get complicated for Khushali, and she decides that she needs to end this as she does not want to feel any more pain. She also decides that she will try to fall in love once again after her failed relationship. The music for this love song is given by Sanjay-Rajee. Fans of the singer loved this song. The song has gone on to garner over 25 lakh views from her fans in just one day. Take a look at the song here:

The actor-model-fashion designer Khushali Kumar’s Ishq Khuda Hai song is a ballad of love and passion. Presented by T-Series, the song was written and shot during the lockdown. Directed by Mohan S Vairaag, the song is filled with sensuality, passion and renewed hope that one always finds true love. The lyrics of the song are said to be inspired by the beautiful words of Baba Bulleh Shah Fakir.

Talking about the music video and lyrics, Khushali Kumar in an interview said that the whole idea of this came from the eternal words of Baba Bulleh Shah Fakir’s lines of sublime spiritual poetry. The poetry tells its readers that despite the pain of past relationships, one should listen to their inner voice and try to love again. She revealed that she has lent voice to her poetry and singer Tulsi Kumar has beautifully sung Bulleh Shah’s portion of the song.

