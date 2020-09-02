Issues Band Member Tyler Carter Fired After Sexual Misconduct Allegations Surface Online

Issues has been a prominent alternative music band that recently released its third studio album. The metalcore band has now announced they will be firing Tyler Carter, the vocalist of the band after sexual misconduct allegations started surfacing. As of now, the band has released an official statement on their social media which confirmed the ousting of Tyler Carter. Check out the official statement below:

Issues band member Tyler removed

Recently we have become aware of allegations against Tyler Carter, of grooming and sexual misconduct, We, Josh, Sky, and AJ, will no longer be working with Tyler. We believe survivors.

The news may have come as a shock for many of the fans of the band as Tyler was the founding member of Issues back in 2012. Fans were also unaware of the allegations against the singer which came from a Twitter user @dookietrance who shared a story on Twitter alleging that Carter groomed her at the age of 14. The Twitter user came forward and shared that she was sexually assaulted by Tyler Carter when she was 'passed out drunk' at the age of 14. The singer was allegedly accused of sexually assaulting the Twitter user multiple times. The one alleging Tyler of sexual misconduct has since then turned her Twitter profile from public to be private.

'Dookie' as the user refers to herself has also alleged Tyler of grooming her and asking for sensitive pictures for the entirety of their friendship when she was considerably younger to her. However, Tyler Carter's representative is yet to make a comment on the same. But, as of now, his Instagram comment section has been turned off.

Tyler, who had recently debuted his album titled Moonshine Acoustic, failed to make any major charts. However, netizens have expressed their disappointment over the singer's sexual assault allegations under Issue's comment section. While one user wrote - 'Makes sense since when I told him y’all were working with a predator he called sexual assault and grooming “negative energy” and told me not to tag him again' another one wrote, 'Thank you for believing survivors. I respect your decision. But damn, this is heartbreaking.'

