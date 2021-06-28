'It Was Rude': Courtney Love Calls Out Olivia Rodrigo Of Copying Hole Album Cover

Teenage singer Olivia Rodrigo has shot to fame with her debut single titled Drivers License and her recently released album titled Sour. While she is enjoying her newly-earned fame and recognition, American singer and songwriter Courtney Love has accused Olivia of copying her band Hole’s album cover. Love took to her social media platforms to call out Olivia for not asking her permission to recreate the cover.

The Evidence hitmaker took to her Facebook to share Olivia’s Sour Prom album’s cover and wrote, “Spot the difference! #twinning! @oliviarodrigo.” On the cover, Olivia wore a pink dress sequined dress and was holding a bouquet in her hands. She wore a crown and the mascara around her eyes was smudged as well. Replying to one of her fan’s comments on the post, Courtney wrote, “Stealing an idea and not asking permission is rude. There’s no way to be elegant about it. I’m not angry. It happens all the time to me.” She further wrote, “But this was bad form. That’s not bullying or bomb-throwing. This person’s music has nothing to do with my life. Possibly never will. It was rude and I gave every right to stick up for my work. Don’t gatekeep me! I’m honorable as f- to my fellow artists and I expect the same.”

Image: Courtney Love's Facebook

In response to another netizen’s comment, Love said that Olivia should have asked the photographer of the original photo or even her if she can recreate the photo. She wrote, “It was rude of her and Geffen (the music label) not to ask myself or Ellen von Unwerth. It’s happened my whole career or I don’t care. But manners is manners.” She also went on to write in one of the comments that it was an ‘original idea’ and she takes ‘pride’ in having them.

Image: Courtney Love's Facebook

Courtney also shared the post on her Instagram. Interestingly, Olivia commented on the post and said, “Love u and live through this sooooo much.” To this Courtney replied and said that she looks forward to a bouquet from her and also gave her the address of her favourite florist. She wrote, “Olivia - you’re welcome. My favourite florist is in Notting Hill, London. DM me for deets. I look forward to reading your note”, followed by a winking emoji.

Image: COURTNEY LOVE and OLIVIA RODRIGO’S INSTAGRAM

