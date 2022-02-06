ITBP Constable Plays ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' On Saxophone As Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar

Constable Mujammal Haque of ITBP paid tribute to the late legendary Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar, who breathed her last on February 6, 2022. The Constable played the patriotic song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon on Saxophone on the sad occasion as the nation mourned the loss of the Nightingale of India. Lata Mangeshkar passed away in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday at the age of 92 after undergoing treatment for COVID for the last three weeks.

Constable Mujammal Haque of ITBP pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Constable Mujammal Haque played the saxophone beautifully as he played the acoustic version of the late singer's patriotic song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon. He was seen in his uniform as he paid his final tribute to the singer whose loss the nation mourns on Sunday. Several Bollywood stars and celebrities also took to social media to extend their condolences to her family and recalled some lovely moments they spent with her in the past.

The Centre has now announced 2-day national mourning after the demise of the legendary singer. The Union Home Ministry made an announcement that the national flag in all government offices will be at half-mast for two days. The news of the singer's demise was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar and the condolence messages began to pour in on social media.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 AM. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID19," said Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Image: PTI, Republic World