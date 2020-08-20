ITZY Showcase The Rehearsal Video Of Their Hit Stage Performance For 'Not Shy'

ITZY recently dropped a practice video from their stage performance of their hit song “Not Shy”. The song itself created a huge buzz among K-Pop fans and thus the girl gang performed a dance routine for the video of the song. The video song got over 4 million views and is still growing in number. The popular song was something that was really loved by their fans and thus ITZY decided to drop the dance routine rehearsal video for one of their hit songs.

ITZY uploads the 'Not Shy' stage practice video online

As the video for ITZY’s “Not Shy” rehearsals begun, the girls could be seen taking a formation similar to the video of the song. As the music played out, the girls could be seen singing and dancing through the tunes of the song.

Fans in the comments section were impressed to watch the girl gang sing and dance at the same time while practising. Fans of ITZY complimented them on their rising success and applauded them for their hard work.

As the video played on, ITZY continued to dance without taking breaks and thus that was another aspect from the video that amazed fans. Fans of ITZY were highly impressed by their co-ordination and also the amazing chemistry they shared with each member of the gang. Fans were appreciative towards the amazing video and praised ITZY for a wonderful performance.

While the original song has gotten over 4 million views on Youtube, the rehearsal video of “Not Shy” has already crossed the 3 million mark and is nearing to cross the 4 million mark as well. ITZY has been getting tremendously popular amid K-Pop fans and people have taken a liking to the girl group and their music.

The innovative dance and the catchy beat make up for an amazing overall video and thus the popularity of the song has been on the rise ever since the original video dropped. ITZY have been one of the K-Pop groups that have become a rising star in recent years. Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna are the members of ITZY. The girl gang have become a fan favourite in recent years and their songs have been dominating charts for a while now.

