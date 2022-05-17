IU Marks 29th Birthday By Making Donation To Various Causes; Fans Call Her 'real Angel'

Popular K-pop idol and actor Lee Ji-Eun, famously known by her stage name IU, is winning hearts as she turned 29-years-old on May 16, 2022. The young artist decided to celebrate her special day by making donations to various causes such as supporting single-parent households, treatment for youth with hearing disabilities, and many more. The donations were made under the name IUAENA, which is a combination of her name with her fandom’s name, UAENA.

This is not the first time that the Hotel Del Luna actor made a thoughtful donation as this is her annual practice. Following the donation, IU’s managing agency issued a statement to inform the fans of the same.

IU makes thoughtful donation on her birthday

As per the outlet Soompi, IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment issued a statement to inform the fans about the Korean singer-actor’s thoughtful donation. The statement read, ‘’Birthdays come every year, but we want to spread the warmth this year as well with UAENA. We hope that this May can be a cozy one for all those pushing forward underneath the warm spring sunshine as well as those taking a brief break in the shade. And of course, to our UAENA who are celebrating with happy hearts more than anyone else, thank you always!’’

Fans hail actor as ‘real angel’

It wasn’t long before fans flooded social media with praises for the actor for making generous donations to the needy. Many sent her love and endearing birthday wishes as one fan wrote, ‘’Happy Birthday to My Moon!!! Wishes Her the Happiest of Her Birthday!!!''. Many fans complimented her act of goodwill as one fan tweeted, ''She is a real angel, she thinks about helping others even on her birthday!'' while another wrote, ''happy birthday to the brightest sunshine, the most loving and beautiful human being ever. ily endlessly my lee iu jieun and i hope ull always be shining''.

On the professional front, IU is currently gearing up for the release of her film Broker which will release on June 8, 2022. Moreover, she is reportedly invited to the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

