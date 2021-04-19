IZ*ONE Release Special Music Video Dedicated To WIZ*ONE's As They Prepare To Say Goodbye

South Korean-Japanese girl group Iz*One released a special music video of Parallel Universe, dedicating it to their fans. They surprised their fans with the release of the special music video on Monday, April 19. The track includes BTS of the crew dancing and performing together at various events. The song was released in a bid to say goodbye to their fans, as planned by the band.

Iz*One release parallel universe's mv

Iz*One's Parallel Universe song was composed by member Kwon Eun-bi. It featured footages of all the groups’ concerts over the years and messages from the members. They thanked their fans for the love and support they received over the past two and half years. Back in March 2021, MNET announced that the girl group will disband in April 2021, as planned earlier. The girl band Iz*One made their debut in October 2018 through an idol audition and survival show titled Produce 48. They received global recognition over their run as a temporary project group. They released two studio albums and seven extended plays. Their lead tracks La Vie En Rose and Fiesta gained them immense popularity.

The group is composed of 12 band members including Jang Won-young, Sakura Miyawaki, Jo Yu-ri, Choi Ye-na, An Yu-jin, Nako Yabuki, Kwon Eun-bi, Kang Hye-won, Hitomi Honda, Kim Chae-won, Kim Min-Ju, and Lee Chae-Yeon. The group was managed by Off the Record and Swing entertainment, who released the special video. After the release of their songs, they emerged as the "New Artist of the Year" at various award ceremonies including Golden Disc Awards and Seoul Music Awards. The name of the group was suggested by netizens through the official website of Produce 48. IZ indicates a numeronym for the number 12, representing the 12 members of the group while ONE indicates them as a group. The asterisk between the IZ and ONE symbolizes the astrological signs of the zodiac.

(IMAGE SOURCE: STILL FROM THE MUSIC VIDEO OF PARALLEL UNIVERSE)