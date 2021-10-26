J Balvin Drops Apology For 'Racist' And 'Misogynist' Content In His Music Video 'Perra'

J Balvin has issued an apology shortly after his Perra music video was removed from YouTube due to its misogynistic and racist remarks. The video which premiered earlier last month was deemed inappropriate on many grounds, showcasing the 36-year-old singer walking while holding leashes around the neck of two black women. Rapper Tokischa, who collaborated with the Colombian rapper on the track, also received flack for posing in a dog house in the clip.

According to Billboard, Marta Luca Ramrez, Colombian Vice President and chancellor, wrote an open letter earlier this month and called the video 'openly sexist and racist'. Marta further called out the video for showcasing two Afro-descendant women 'crawling on the floor like animals or slaves'. According to Marta, the intent of the lyrics violated the rights of women and compared them to an animal, who can be 'dominated and mistreated'.

J Balvin issues apology for Perra music video

The singer recently took to his Instagram stories and addressed the issue days after the music video was removed by the streamer on October 17. As per NME, Balvin stated that he wanted to say sorry to anyone who felt offended, 'especially to the Black community.' Iterating that his real self is nowhere like the one projected, he said he was all about 'tolerance, love and inclusivity'. The rapper mentioned that he likes to promote new talent, like Tokischa in this case, who's a woman supporting and empowering the people in her community.

Stating that he has removed the video as a form of respect, Balvin mentioned the need to address the public since the 'criticism continued'. Lastly, he apologized to his mother, Alba Mery Balvn, for criticism of the song and the video. The song's audio version is still available to stream on the platform.

In a conversation with Rolling Stone, Tokischa mentioned that she understands the qualms and concerns of the wider audience, but maintained that in a creative field, 'art is expression'. She added that she's constantly supporting Balvin in this 'difficult moment' and wondered what she had gotten the rapper into since he only came to record and share the platform with her.

(IMAGE: AP)