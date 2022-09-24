J-Hope's Rush Hour Co-singer Crush Reveals BTS Singer Didn't Use Washroom While Recording

BTS rapper J-Hope garnered massive success for his latest music album Jack in the Box and as the singer recently collaborated with the South Korean R&B and hip-hop singer for Rush Hour, he has been receiving immense love from the audience. While the fans enjoy the duo’s latest song, Crush made an interesting revelation about how J-Hope did not use the washroom while recording the entire song.

Crush makes an interesting revelation about BTS’ J-Hope

According to a recent interaction with Soompi, Shin Hyo-seob, popularly known as Crush, recently opened up about his experience collaborating with BTS member J-Hope and revealed that the latter worked so hard on recording that he was sweating profusely and didn't even go to the washroom, Shahting further, Crush mentioned how J-Hope kept on asking for retakes to perform better and added how he respected him as an artist. Moreover, Crush revealed that when he became physically low on energy while filming the dance scenes, it was J-Hope who stood by his side while trying to cheer him up.

He said, “J-Hope worked so hard on recording to the extent that he was sweating profusely, and he didn’t even go to the bathroom. Throughout the recording, J-Hope was like, ‘Let me do it again. I can do it better. One more time please!’ Looking at him, I thought that he isn’t where he is today for nothing, and I really respect him as an artist. J-Hope even willingly appeared in the music video. When I became physically very low on energy from filming my dancing scenes, he stood by my side and tried to cheer me up. Also, I was so grateful for him when he helped monitor and provided coaching.”

Crush also reflected on how it was his idea to collaborate with J-Hope for Rush Hour because he was looking for parts that were similar to that of the BTS singer. “J-Hope and I had been talking a lot about music before. While I was preparing for this new song, I learned that the musical direction I was looking at and the parts I relate to are similar to those of J-Hope. So I suggested to J-Hope that we work together, and that’s how he agreed to take part by featuring (in the song). I was thinking that J-Hope would suit this song better than anyone else, so I really wanted to work with him, but I think we created synergy in many ways,” he added.

Watch Rush Hour-

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial