Jack Harlow Praises Lil Nas X After Release Of Duo's Controversial 'Industry Baby' Video

Jack Harlow, one of the phenomenal American rappers, recently collaborated with Lil Nas X for a music video, Industry Baby, that created a massive buzz on the internet while creating a major controversy. As the video was surrounded by controversies because it depicted a prison theme with artists completely naked in the video, Jack Harlow opened up on it and revealed how this video was different. He even recalled the time when he first met Lil Nas X and even admired him and his work.

Jack Harlow on his bond with Lil Nas X

According to the reports by Variety, Jack Harlow addressed the Industry Baby controversy and stated that it was different because it featured Harlow, whose career was rising fast backed by his singles. When asked about the time he first met Lil Nas X, he revealed that they met after they made the song though they began communicating towards the end of 2020. He further stated how they admired each other’s social media activity and “got cool, followed each other, typical digital shit.” he then stated how Lil Nas X told him that he had a song he wanted him on to which he reacted, “Wow, that’s fire and I thought it was fire too, but that’s all I needed to hear. I was like, “You know what? I’mma do it.” He even stated ho how he wanted to make a statement with his verse and added, “I wanted it to feel like a collaboration, and I really wanted it to be a statement, packed with quotables.

As the video contained Lil Nas X’s shower scene, Jack Harlow was also asked whether he would have done it or not to which he replied-

If he’d asked me, I would have done it. I was following his lead!

Jack Harlow was then asked about whether he was working on any new album or single to which he responded that he was just cooking right now. Adding to it, he also stated how he was always working on something with a thought in his head about how he needed to be careful before announcing too much before I wrap my head around it. He even spoke about his experience of his latest show at Lollapalooza and mentioned that it was the best show he’d ever done. He also highlighted how it was well-received by the fans that made him blow away.

IMAGE: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.