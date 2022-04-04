As the highly-awaited music award show, Grammys 2022 begins with a bang, the audience enjoys a series of stunning performances by prominent artists along with celebrating big wins by their favourite singers. As numerous artists set the red carpet on fire as they arrived in style, one of them was Jack Harlow, who not only delighted his fans with his stunning look but also unveiled a thrilling piece of news stating that there was a high chance of him collaborating with Lil Nas X yet again.

Jack Harlow is among the prominent American rappers who enjoys a massive fan following around the world. He is best known for his iconic songs namely Bluntz n Medz, It's Pointless, Dark Knight, Already Best Friends, "SUVs (Black on Black), Moana, Sundown, Thru The Night, among others. The rapper has also collaborated with Lil Nas X Industry Baby and created a buzz among the audience. The song was also marked number one on the Hot 100, becoming Harlow's first chart-topper.

Jack Harlow has a 'high chance' of collaborating with Lil Nas X after Industry Baby

As Jack Harlow recently walked the red carpet at the Grammy Awards 2022 in an all-black look, the Billboard representative asked him whether he will be collaborating again with Lil Nas X after their song, Industry Baby, became a massive hit. In response to that, Jack Harlow revealed how much they both loved each other and added that there was a "high chance" of them collaborating yet again in the future.

As their song, Industry Baby became a huge hit among the fans, Lil Nas X was seen performing the same at the Grammy Awards 2022. Lil Nas X, who has been nominated for five Grammys this year, performed his tracks MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) and INDUSTRY BABY while the audience cheered for him with energy.

