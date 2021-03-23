Jackson Wang New Teaser Of His Upcoming Song 'Leave Me Loving You'

Jackson Wang is considered as one of the most popular music personalities that have emerged from Hong Kong in the last few years. He is among the prominent members of the South Korean boy band Got7 which is, in turn, one of the emerging hip hop bands from the country. While he actively participates in all the music projects of the band, Wang has been establishing his own name as a singer and a dancer. Quite recently, he has dropped a small glimpse from his upcoming single titled Leave Me Loving You.

Jackson Wang shares a new Leave Me Loving You teaser

While his fans were aware of the fact that Jackson had been working on his new single, it was not revealed about when its updates would be share. The artist had unexpectedly shared the poster of the upcoming song recently, along with proper details about when the song will be releasing. The new poster shared by him is a candid picture of him riding a bicycle on the streets, with the song’s title mentioned right on top of it. The singer shared the mood of the song in the caption, which reads, “What if I just hold on for a while”.

He then revealed that the song will be released on March 26 at 12 a.m. ET, 1 p.m. KST and on 12 p.m. in China. His fans took no time in sending their exciting reactions to this announcement. They talked about how eagerly they have been waiting for its release, and one of them even wished the time to go straight to the moment of its release. The upcoming single has thus already created excitement and speculations among his loyal fans.

Image courtesy: Jackson Wang's Instagram comments

Jackson Wang has been associated with Got7 ever since it began in 2014. The group has recently departed from the JYP Entertainment upon the expiration of their contract, but assured their fans that they would be making their comeback in the future. Being one of the most popular members of the group, Jackson has thus used this opportunity to share some of his own work of music with his fans from all over the world.

Image courtesy: Jackson Wang's Instagram

