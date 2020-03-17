Jackson Wang’s Teaser For ‘100 Ways’ Assures Fans That It Will Be A Battle

Jackson Wang is one of the most popular K-Pop singers in the industry today. Wang made his debut in 2014 with Girls Girls Girls as a member of the boy group, Got7. He is now getting ready for the launch of his upcoming music video. He even released a teaser for the same that looks quite promising. Read on to know more details:

Jackson Wang gets ready for a musical battle

Jackson Wang in a recent post on social media revealed that he will be launching his new music video. The video will be titled 100 Ways and will be out by later this week. The singer-rapper has been sharing posters of the same for quite some time.

From the looks of the video, it appears like it will be a period musical video. Jackson Wang has donned a traditional outfit in the video. The teaser also features a troupe of background dancers that look like they are preparing for a battle that will take place. Wang also announced that the new music video will be out by March 20, 2020.

Check out Jackson Wang’s latest music teaser here:

Jackson Wang also shared the same video on another social media handle. He also left a few hints for fans to guess until the music video is out. In the caption, he added, “I do whatever it takes to create a kingdom”.

I do whatever it takes to create A kingdom : me and My STAN.

hope I can make you all proud one day.

— Jackson Wang 王嘉爾 왕잭슨 (@JacksonWang852) March 17, 2020

According to Jackson Wang’s post, 100 Ways be released at noon according to Eastern Time. This means that the video will be available to the audience in India by 9:30 am according to Indian Standard Time. Last year, Jackson Wang’s album Mirrors was released and even debuted at No.32 on Billboard. The achievement also made him the first Chinese artist to be able to do so.

